Motorola G75 launches with first ever Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor

Motorola has officially listed the Moto G75 5G on its Western Europe website, highlighting that it is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

Motorola is promising five OS upgrades and six years of security updates, making it a future-proof option for users. Here’s a detailed look at its specifications, features, and pricing.

Moto G75 5G Specifications and Features

The Moto G75 5G boasts a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, which is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5. The screen offers FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid visuals and smooth performance even under bright sunlight.

Durability is also a key focus, as the device is equipped with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for toughness, making it suitable for use in more rugged environments.

At the core of the G75 5G is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process. It features an octa-core configuration of four 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores for performance and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. The device runs on Android 14 with Motorola’s MyUX skin, which is designed to provide a clean, customizable Android experience.

As mentioned earlier, it will receive five major OS upgrades and security updates for six years, a major selling point for users who value long-term software support.

In terms of memory and storage, the G75 5G comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, with the option of an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM for smoother multitasking. It also offers 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a hybrid SIM slot for users who need more space for apps, photos, and media.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, ensuring fast and convenient power top-ups.

Camera and Audio

On the front, the Moto G75 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, which promises sharp and vibrant images. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for steady shots, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens for capturing wider scenes, and a flicker sensor, which can improve the quality of low-light and fast-moving shots.

Audio quality is enhanced by Dolby Atmos dual speakers, providing immersive sound for both media consumption and gaming.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for fast wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC for contactless payments, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Build and Design

The Moto G75 5G is available in both vegan leather and matte finishes, with different color options, including Charcoal Grey (matte), Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green (vegan leather). The device’s dimensions vary slightly depending on the finish: the vegan leather model measures 166.09 x 77.24 x 8.44mm and weighs 208 grams, while the matte version is slightly thinner at 8.34mm and lighter at 205 grams.

Price and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Moto G75 5G is set at CZK 8,999 (approximately $397) or 369 euros, making it a competitively priced mid-range device with premium features. It is scheduled to go on sale starting November 5, with availability initially in Western Europe. The phone is also expected to launch in other major markets, such as India and China, making it accessible to a broader audience.

With its powerful new Snapdragon chipset, extended software support, and robust feature set, the Moto G75 5G is poised to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Its focus on durability, camera performance, and long-term usability makes it an appealing choice for users who want a future-proof device without breaking the bank.