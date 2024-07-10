Motorola G85 5G smartphone launches in India, price starts at Rs 17999

Motorola has broadened its smartphone portfolio in India with the introduction of the Moto G85 5G. This new smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon processor, is geared towards offering high performance and advanced features. One of its standout features is a 32MP front camera, designed for high-quality selfies. Here’s a detailed look at everything the new Moto G85 5G has to offer.

Key Features of the Moto G85 5G

The Moto G85 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch 3D curved screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit color display with 100% DCI-P3, providing vibrant and fluid visuals. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offering durability against accidental drops and scratches.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto G85 5G features a 32MP front camera, perfect for capturing detailed selfies. The rear of the phone houses a dual camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor, capable of taking high-quality photos and videos.

The smartphone also boasts a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharge times. For audio, the Moto G85 5G is equipped with Dolby Atmos Dual stereo speakers, providing an immersive sound experience.

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, Motorola guarantees at least two years of OS updates and three years of security updates for the Moto G85 5G. The phone also features a stylish vegan leather finish, weighs 172 grams, and has a slim profile at just 7.59 mm thick.

Price and Availability

The Moto G85 5G is available in two RAM configurations: 8GB and 12GB, both paired with 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB model is priced at Rs 17,999, while the 12GB model costs Rs 19,999. Consumers can choose from three color options: Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green.

The smartphone will go on sale starting July 16 and will be available through multiple channels, including Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and offline retail stores. Launch offers include an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 and a no-cost EMI option for nine months, starting at Rs 1,889 per month.

Additional Specifications

The Moto G85 5G also includes several other notable features. Its display offers a rich and immersive viewing experience with its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth. The phone's design not only looks premium with its vegan leather finish but also feels light and slim, enhancing its portability and aesthetics.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, coupled with the 120Hz refresh rate, ensures a smooth user experience whether for gaming, streaming, or multitasking. The comprehensive camera setup allows users to capture both stunning selfies and high-quality rear shots, making it a versatile choice for photography.

With its significant battery capacity and fast charging capabilities, the Moto G85 5G is designed to keep up with the demands of active users. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos audio further enhances the multimedia experience, offering superior sound quality.

In summary, the Moto G85 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that combines performance, design, and affordability. Its competitive pricing and advanced features make it a compelling option for consumers looking for a 5G-enabled device with the latest technology.