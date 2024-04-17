Motorola Edge 50 Series Launch with New Wireless Earbuds

The Edge 50 series, which includes the Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra, has been formally revealed by Motorola. The phone manufacturer has already introduced the Edge 50 Pro to the Indian market a few days ago, but it is unknown whether or when the other two variants will be made available there.

Advertisment

Two new wireless earbuds, the Motorola Buds and Motorola Buds+, were also unveiled by the firm in collaboration with well-known audio powerhouse Bose.

Model Specifications Price (Approx.) Edge 50 Fusion Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 6.7" FullHD+ pOLED display (144Hz), 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, Android 14 (Hello UI), 50MP + 13MP rear cameras, 32MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery (68W charging) EUR 399 / Rs 35,900 Edge 50 Pro Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 6.7" 144Hz pOLED display (2,000 nits), 50MP + 13MP + 10MP rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery (125W charging, 50W wireless), available on Flipkart Rs 31,999 Edge 50 Ultra Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 6.7" FullHD+ pOLED display (2,500 nits), 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, 50MP + 50MP + 64MP rear cameras, 50MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery (125W wired, 50W wireless) EUR 999 / Rs 88,900

Advertisment

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Introducing the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, armed with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, this device boasts a 6.7-inch FullHD+ pOLED display, boasting a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the most economical option in its lineup, it offers a generous 12GB of RAM coupled with a capacious 512GB internal storage. Following the trend of recent releases, it operates on a slightly tweaked iteration of Android 14 known as Hello UI.

Advertisment

On the rear panel, you'll find a powerful 50MP primary camera alongside a 13MP ultrawide lens, while the front houses a 32MP selfie shooter. Fueling these capabilities is a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting rapid 68W charging. With a starting price of EUR 399, approximately equating to Rs 35,900, it offers compelling value.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, initially exclusive to India upon its recent launch, has now expanded its availability globally. Featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, it flaunts the same 6.7-inch 144Hz pOLED screen capable of reaching 2,000 nits brightness. Despite sharing the same battery capacity as the Edge 50 Fusion at 5,000mAh, Motorola has upgraded the charging speed to a remarkable 125W, positioning it among the fastest-charging devices to date.

Advertisment

Additionally, it supports 50W wireless charging. Equipped with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, it starts from Rs 31,999, available via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

In a similar vein, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra maintains the series' hallmark features, boasting a 6.7-inch FullHD+ pOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, it offers configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Its triple camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.

Advertisment

The 50MP front camera is dependable for taking selfies and making video calls. It has a little smaller 4,500mAh battery, but it still supports 50W wireless charging and quick 125W cable charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's base model is priced at EUR 999, or around Rs 88,900.

Motorola collabs with Bose for Buds and Buds+

Expanding beyond smartphones, Motorola has collaborated with Bose to introduce two new wireless earbuds – Buds and Buds+. The Moto Buds+ features Bose-tuned dual dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and EQ tuning. Compatible with Dolby's Head Tracking technology and Dolby Atmos, they are equipped with two triple mic systems for clear audio, enhanced ambient noise suppression, and echo cancellation.

Advertisment

With CrystalTalk AI, wind noise reduction is optimized. Offering up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 38 hours, they are priced at $130 (approximately Rs 10,875).

Conversely, the regular Motorola Buds, featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers and CrystalTalk AI support, also offer ANC and up to 9 hours of playback. However, specifics regarding the case's battery capacity remain undisclosed. The Motorola Buds are priced at $68 (approximately Rs 5,688).

Also read: Motorola Solutions Partners with Arya Omnitalk in India