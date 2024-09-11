Motorola Razr 50: Is It the Best Flip Phone Under Rs 50,000?

Motorola has recently introduced its latest foldable smartphone in India, the Moto Razr 50, at an effective starting price of Rs 49,999. This launch positions the Razr 50 as one of the most affordable foldable devices in the market, yet it comes packed with advanced features, including a 6.9-inch pOLED display and a 50MP primary camera sensor.

Motorola Razr 50 at special price in India

The official price for the Motorola Razr 50 is set at Rs 64,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the company is offering multiple discounts to bring the effective price down to Rs 49,999 for a limited time. This includes a Rs 5,000 festive discount, as well as an additional Rs 10,000 instant discount for those using select bank cards. On top of that, buyers receive a 3-month Gemini Advanced subscription and 2TB of cloud storage as part of the purchase package.

For those interested in customization, the Moto Razr 50 is available in three stylish colors: Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and Koala Grey, catering to a variety of aesthetic preferences.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 stands out for its cutting-edge display technology. It features a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED LTPO screen with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring vibrant colors and a smooth viewing experience. Additionally, the 3.6-inch external pOLED display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for enhanced durability.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor, built on a 4nm process for efficiency, and paired with the Mali G615 MC2 GPU, which ensures smooth handling of graphics-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing.

The Moto Razr 50 runs on Hello UI, based on Android 14, and Motorola is promising up to 3 years of major OS updates along with 4 years of security patches, making it a solid option for users looking for long-term support.

In terms of battery life, the Razr 50 comes equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery, supporting 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging, ensuring quick refills and wireless convenience.

Camera and Optics:

For photography enthusiasts, the Razr 50 boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp, stable shots, and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens for versatile photography. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and an IPX8 rating, which offers water resistance, making the device more durable for everyday use.

Conclusion

The Motorola Razr 50 presents a strong case as the best flip phone under Rs 50,000, combining affordability with premium features like high-quality displays, a capable camera system, a fast processor, and long-term software support. However, it faces competition from other foldable phones and traditional smartphones in this price bracket.