Motorola Razr 50 vs Infinix Zero Flip: Comparison

Infinix has officially entered the Indian flip phone market with its first-ever foldable device, the Infinix Zero Flip. The company is positioning this model as India’s first flip phone in the mid-premium price range, targeting a niche yet growing market. Despite being the fifth brand to launch a flip phone in India, Infinix’s closest competitor in this segment is the Motorola Razr 50, which is priced similarly.

In this comparison, we'll take a detailed look at how these two devices stack up against each other in terms of pricing, display, processing power, camera capabilities, and more.

Price Comparison: Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50

The Infinix Zero Flip is available for Rs 49,999 for its sole variant, which includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. With introductory bank offers, buyers can purchase the device at an effective price of Rs 44,999, making it quite attractive for those looking for a budget-friendly flip phone experience.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 50 is priced higher at Rs 64,999 on Amazon. However, thanks to available discounts, including a Rs 5,000 coupon and an additional Rs 10,000 discount with certain bank cards, the effective price can drop to Rs 44,998. This brings the price of the Razr 50 close to the Infinix Zero Flip, though it remains slightly more expensive.

Display Features: Size and Quality

Both devices feature similarly sized displays, but their underlying technologies offer some distinctions. The Infinix Zero Flip sports a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 100% P3 color gamut coverage. It also comes with a 3.64-inch cover display, making multitasking and quick interactions easier when the phone is folded.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 boasts a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED display, with a higher resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its standout feature is the impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, providing superior visibility even under bright sunlight. The Razr 50’s 3.6-inch external pOLED display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, adding a layer of durability against drops and scratches.

Performance: Processor and Storage

When it comes to processing power, the Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, which is based on 6nm architecture. This is paired with a Mali G-77 MC9 GPU, ensuring a smooth gaming and multitasking experience. The phone offers 8GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The Motorola Razr 50, on the other hand, is powered by a more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor, built on a 4nm process. This newer chipset is paired with the Mali G615 MC2 GPU, which promises better energy efficiency and faster processing speeds, making it ideal for graphics-intensive applications and heavy multitasking. While the Razr 50 doesn’t offer a 512GB storage variant, its performance is bolstered by its superior chipset.

Camera Capabilities: Photography and Videography

In terms of camera setup, both devices are quite competitive, but there are some key differences.

The Infinix Zero Flip features dual 50MP cameras on its outer display. The primary camera includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which improves low-light photography and reduces motion blur. The secondary camera is an ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. For selfies, Infinix offers a 50MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps, making it a great choice for vloggers and content creators.

The Motorola Razr 50 is also equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS but pairs it with a slightly smaller 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, which is still very capable, especially for video calls. The Razr 50 also has a slight edge with its side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 water resistance rating, making it more durable in different environments.

Software Experience and Battery Life

On the software front, the Motorola Razr 50 runs on Hello UI, based on Android 14. Motorola has committed to providing three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring the Razr 50 remains up-to-date and secure for a long time. The device is powered by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging, catering to users who prioritize faster charging times and wireless convenience.

In contrast, the Infinix Zero Flip comes with Android 14 as well but runs on Infinix’s custom XOS 14.5 interface. While it promises two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches, it offers a larger 4,720mAh battery, along with 70W fast charging support. This means the Zero Flip can recharge quicker and last longer between charges, making it a more practical choice for heavy users.

Which one to go for?

Both the Infinix Zero Flip and Motorola Razr 50 offer impressive features for their price points, catering to different needs and preferences. The Infinix Zero Flip stands out with its larger battery and more aggressive pricing, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users who don’t want to compromise on performance or design. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 offers a slightly more refined experience with a more powerful chipset, higher-quality external display, and superior water resistance, making it ideal for those who value premium features.