Nothing CMF Phone 1: Pushing Boundaries of Smartphone Personalisation

On Wednesday, CMF, a subsidiary of the London-based digital startup Nothing, unveiled the first images of the CMF Phone 1, the company's first smartphone.

Nothing CMF Phone 1: Smartphone's configurable design

Its best feature is the smartphone's configurable design, which enables users to tailor it to their tastes and needs. "With its removable covers and accessories, the CMF Phone 1 invites users to become co-designers, making it stand out for its distinctive, flexible design. The business stated in a press that "this adaptability allows users to make the CMF Phone 1 their own truly, reflecting personal style and preferences."

Nothing CMF Phone 1: Four colour options

There will be four colour options: blue, orange, light green, and black. The cases of the Light Green and Black models have a subtle texture, and the Orange and Blue have a layer of vegan leather. A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted purported images of several colour schemes for the back panels.

What is currently known

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma further posted a picture of actress Rashmika Mandanna clutching the CMF Phone 1, which shows off the phone's entire rear side design. He went on to say that she might become the company's new brand ambassador. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and up to 16GB of RAM will power the CMF Phone 1. According to rumours, the configuration will be 8GB+8GB, with 8GB as virtual RAM.

Nothing CMF Phone 1: Specifications

It will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is reported that the primary rear camera is a 50MP Sony sensor split up in twos. Unlike the Nothing smartphones, which have an ultrawide sensor, the secondary camera will be a portrait camera. The selfie shooter's personal information was kept private. Rumours, nevertheless, indicate that it might be 16MP. Additionally, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery that, according to CMF, can run the device for up to two days and stream YouTube for 22 hours.

The gadget is anticipated to cost less than ₹20,000 and be available only on Flipkart in India. The CMF Phone 1 premiere is set to take place on 8 July at 2:30 pm and will be broadcast live on cmf.tech. The Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 will also be released alongside the smartphone.