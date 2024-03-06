Nothing Launches its Mid-Range Segment Smartphone, Phone 2a, at a Starting Price of Rs 23999

Highlights

· Starting at Rs 23,999, Nothing introduces the Nothing Phone 2a in India.

· The translucent design of Nothing is seen in Phone 2a.

· Phone 2a with up to 20GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset

The Nothing Phone 2a, marking the third smartphone release by Nothing, has made its debut globally. Offered in two variants, it starts at a price of Rs 23,999 in India. Notably, this marks the company's inaugural global launch event in India.

Featuring the distinctive transparent design characteristic of Nothing, the Phone 2a is available in a black-and-white color scheme. Operating on the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, it boasts the iconic glyph interface.

Nothing Phone 2a Price in India

Introducing the Nothing Phone 2a, a sleek and innovative addition to the smartphone market, now available in India. Packed with cutting-edge features and an attractive price point, this device is set to revolutionize your mobile experience.

The base model of the Nothing Phone 2a, boasting 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, is priced competitively at Rs. 23,999. However, if you're looking for even more power and storage, fear not! There are two other variants available: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 25,999, and a top-tier option with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 27,999. With such versatile options, there's a configuration to suit every need and budget.

To sweeten the deal, Nothing has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive discounts for credit and debit cardholders. Eligible customers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 2,000, bringing the starting price of the base model down to just Rs. 21,999. It's an offer you won't want to miss!

Nothing, Phone 2a Specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the formidable MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, ensuring seamless performance and lightning-fast speeds. Plus, with the innovative 8GB RAM booster, you can elevate your experience to a whopping 20GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze.

In the photography department, the Phone 2a truly shines. Sporting a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, you can capture stunning shots with ease, and for all the selfie enthusiasts out there, the 32-megapixel front camera delivers crisp and clear photos every time.

The Phone 2a features a gorgeous 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. With the thinnest bezels in Nothing's smartphone lineup, measuring just 2.1mm on all four sides, you'll be immersed in breathtaking visuals like never before.

With a massive 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging, you can stay connected and powered up all day long. Although it's worth noting that the charging brick is not included in the box, you may want to invest in one separately.

FAQs

Is the hype real, and is the Nothing Phone 2A worth buying?

To sum up, the Nothing Phone 2a is really amazing. It looks cool, works great, and has awesome features that will make your phone experience better than ever. You can get it only on Flipkart from March 12th. Don't miss your chance to get one!

Which other phones will Nothing 2a compete with?

Nothing Phone 2a comes under mid-range smartphone category and could likely to compete against Realme 12 Pro, PocoX6 and more, all these smartphones are priced between 25k sub category with somewhat similar features in terms of performance.