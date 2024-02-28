Nothing Officially Reveals Nothing Phone 2a Design

The Nothing Phone 2a has been the subject of much anticipation for a few weeks now. With the phone set to arrive on March 5, the brand has now properly teased the design of the device for the first time.

In contrast to the previous Phone 2 and Phone 1, the device is available in only one colorway and has a revised rear panel. With trimmed-down features from the most recent flagship, it is anticipated to arrive as an improvement over the Nothing Phone 1 and to be less expensive than the Phone 2.

On March 5, the Nothing Phone 2a will go on sale in India. The SoC specifics were verified by the manufacturer lately. Numerous leaks have been made regarding price, color options, phone design, storage capacity, camera quality, and battery life.

Nothing Phone 2a Design

The teaser perfectly matches the previously leaked images of the phone, which means that its eyeball (or snout-like) camera lens design will hit the shelves soon. The Nothing Phone 2a is the brand's first phone with this design - both previous models had iPhone-style camera lenses.

This is a welcome departure, as the Nothing Phone 1 received a lot of backlash from the tech fraternity. Twitter to quote hints about iPhone 13 design.

Camera and other functions

Apart from adjustments to the camera island, nothing stays true to its design DNA and maintains a transparent back with three LED lights for ringtones and calls. That's 7 fewer than the Nothing Phone 2's 11 LEDs, so it's fair to assume that its notification interval will be reduced. This time, face down, you might not be able to tell how much the phone has been pressed.

Another sign of the price cut is that the phone seems to have opted for a plastic frame, a departure from the phone's metal frames. two previous models. However, this part is just speculation, calculated due to the lack of antenna lines in the leaked images. Hopefully the actual model will prove us wrong though.

Official renderings show the Nothing Phone 2a in white, but a black variant is also expected. Under the hood, nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a is a bit dirty - a new version of the Dimensity 7200 , optimized specifically for this model for. The price of the phone is expected to be below 30,000 rubles.