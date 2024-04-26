Nothing Phone 1 New Features

Nothing Phone 1 is the UK-based company's first smartphone model, running Android 12 and featuring Nothing OS. The Nothing Phone 1 phone was announced in July 2022 and has received multiple software updates. Phone 1 customers now receive the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 upgrade, previously pushed out to Nothing Phone 2 users worldwide. Along with a few new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 release for Nothing Phone 1 now includes ChatGPT support.
Nothing Phone 1 users are progressively receiving the stable version of Nothing OS 2.5.5, according to a community post from the business. Users can manually check for phone updates by going to Settings > System > System Update > Download and Install. If the update has yet to appear, it should be available within the next several days.
Using the Nothing OS 2.5.5 release, Nothing Phone 1 users now have a new gesture option in the Nothing X app to initiate an audio discussion using ChatGPT. This is only possible now with the newly released Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A genuine wireless earphones. For this to work, users must have the most recent version of ChatGPT downloaded from the Play Store on their handsets. The business has stated that the ChatGPT integration option would soon be available for other Nothing audio products. Nothing Phone 1 customers will also receive a new ChatGPT widget, letting them quickly and easily access ChatGPT from their home screen. The update now includes a screenshot and clipboard pop-up button allowing users to paste items directly into a new ChatGPT session.
The Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 allows the Nothing Icon Pack to apply to the Home Screen. This is said to enhance App Drawer accessibility. The update will enable users to swipe through Home Screen pages while holding app icons to reorganise them on the handset.
The Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 includes a configurable option for turning on or off the Quick Settings swipe-down page on the user's lock screen. Users can adjust this under Settings > Lock Screen and AOD > Quick Settings. This version also adds new configurable icon options to the status bar, accessible via Settings > Display > Status Bar. The update also included a RAM Booster feature, which can be enabled via Settings > System > RAM Booster.
According to the business, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 includes an AI-powered algorithm for "smarter lighting adjustments for auto-brightness." It also has reordered Quick Settings tiles to improve accessibility. This version also adds new animations to Quick Settings widgets, enhances Bluetooth toggling reaction time in Quick Settings, and optimises the volume settings experience.
The Nothing OS 2.5.5 update also addresses issues with automatic Wi-Fi disconnection, screenshot frame display and editing, and a "lack of vibration feedback when swiping sideways to go back on the screen." The update is also believed to have fixed a problem in which the earbud volume did not sync with the phone volume, and that audio would not move to a linked watch during calls while paired with an earbud.