Nothing Phone 2a First Software Update

Highlights
The much-awaited NothingOS 2.5.3 upgrade started rolling out for owners of the Nothing Phone (2a), which is exciting news. The business described all of the improvements that come with this update in a comprehensive community post, with a special emphasis on improving the camera experience. The improved Ultra HDR function and the XDR display effect that works with Google Photos are now available to users.
The introduction of Nothing Phone (2a) in the Indian market on March 5 captivated smartphone fans with its wide range of features. On March 12, the gadget was released and went on sale. It came in two sophisticated color options, with three RAM and storage settings to choose from.
What are the improvements in this Nothing OS 2.5.3 update?
The user experience update introduces a handy shortcut widget for the Camera app and improves the camera watermark to show focus distance information. The update also promises improved raw HDR photo effects, better color saturation, selfie camera clarity, and improved EIS/OIS effects.
In addition, users can enjoy a new recorder widget and fixes for unlocking fingerprints and other bugs and general corrections. Notable improvements extend to the overall performance of the phone, including touch screen, memory optimization, vibration effects, and charging adapter compatibility.
Nothing phone 2a features and price
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset, the phone has a robust 5000mAh battery and support. wired for fast charging. The phone runs on the latest Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 out of the box.
Nothing Phone (2a) starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are available at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999. The device is available in sleek black-and-white color options to complement its sleek design.
It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter camera.