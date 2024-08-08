Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Sale Live: Know Price & details

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, which was unveiled just last week, is officially on sale in India. This exciting new smartphone is available for purchase through major retailers such as Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Customers can choose between two elegant color options, grey and black, and select from two memory configurations: 8GB/256GB priced at Rs 27,999 and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 29,999.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor and operates on Android 14, enhanced with the custom Nothing OS 2.6 interface.

The device features a stunning 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an exceptional visual experience. It also houses a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 50W fast wired charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day. For added security, the smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the device is IP54-rated for water and dust resistance and features 26 LED lights on the rear panel as part of the unique Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Plus: Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is now readily available in India through Flipkart and select offline retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales. As part of an introductory offer, customers can enjoy a discount of Rs 2,000 when using select bank cards.

While the design of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus remains similar to the standard model, it does have some notable differences. The Plus variant omits the colored accents underneath its transparent back panel and instead features elements with a sleek metallic finish.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Plus Specifications

In addition to cosmetic updates, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus introduces significant hardware improvements. The device is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, which promises enhanced performance, particularly in graphics-intensive applications. A standout feature is the upgraded 50MP front-facing camera sensor, which delivers superior selfie quality.

Although the battery capacity remains at 5000mAh, consistent with the standard model, the Plus version now supports even faster 50W wired charging. This ensures quicker recharges and longer usage times.

The phone's impressive specifications also include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit color, full HD resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, all protected by durable Gorilla Glass 5. The rear camera setup features a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN9) with optical image stabilization and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens (Samsung JN1).

Overall, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus offers a premium smartphone experience with top-of-the-line features, making it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.