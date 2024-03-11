Nothing Phone 2a was just released in India by Carl Pei-led Nothing. Without any bank incentives, the base 8GB/128GB storage edition of the Nothing Phone 2a costs Rs 23,999 in India. There are two other storage models in addition to this. It should be noted that this is the House of Nothing's most affordable product.

Advertisment

Conversely, the brand's current flagship, the Nothing Phone 2, was introduced in India on July 11, 2023. You can purchase this top device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 36,999, which is comparable to the price of Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Highlights

Comparing the specifications of Nothing Phone 2A and Nothing Phone 2 reveals some similarities and differences. Both phones feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with a smooth and vibrant visual experience.

Advertisment

However, while Nothing Phone 2A is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, Nothing Phone 2 utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, potentially affecting performance and efficiency.

In terms of memory and storage, Nothing Phone 2A offers configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, while Nothing Phone 2 comes with a fixed 12GB RAM alongside options for either 256GB or 512GB storage, giving users more flexibility in choosing storage capacity.

Both phones boast impressive camera setups, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, as well as a 32MP selfie camera on the front, ensuring high-quality photos and videos from various perspectives.

Advertisment

When it comes to battery and charging capabilities, there are differences between the two models. Nothing Phone 2A is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, providing users with quick and efficient charging solutions. On the other hand, Nothing Phone 2 features a slightly smaller 4,700mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging, along with 15W wireless charging, offering users a combination of both wired and wireless charging options for added convenience.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Price

In the Indian market, the Nothing Phone 2a offers competitive pricing starting at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Additionally, it presents another configuration option with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 25,999. For those seeking higher RAM capacity, the Nothing Phone 2a provides a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option at Rs 27,999.

Advertisment

Comparatively, the Nothing Phone 2 is available at a slightly higher price point, starting at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Additionally, it offers a configuration with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs 38,999.

This model showcases a notable difference in pricing compared to its counterpart, the Nothing Phone 2a, catering to users with different budget preferences and storage requirements.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Design & Display

Advertisment

Comparing the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2 design aspects, each model presents distinctive features. The Nothing Phone 2a maintains the design language of its predecessors but introduces unique elements, notably in its rear camera module, where the dual cameras are horizontally arranged.

The Glyph interface is also minimized to three LED modules surrounding the camera design. Conversely, the Nothing Phone 2 boasts a more premium design with a center-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and symmetrical bezels. Its boxy chassis with rounded edges offers enhanced grip, while vertically stacked dual cameras adorn the back panel, which features a transparent design with multiple LED lights serving for notifications and call alerts.

In terms of display, the Nothing Phone 2a is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Advertisment

Conversely, the Nothing Phone 2 sports a similar sized FHD+ OLED LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a higher peak brightness of 1,600 nits, also with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Nothing Phone 2 offers superior display specifications to the Nothing Phone 2a, particularly in brightness, providing better outdoor visibility.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Performance & Cameras

Performance-wise, the Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, while the Nothing Phone 2 houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The latter offers superior performance capabilities, particularly noticeable in gaming and resource-intensive tasks. However, both models run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, providing a similar software experience.

Advertisment

Regarding cameras, both models feature similar setups with a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. However, due to the ISP on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to deliver better image quality and performance with optimized software.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Battery

In terms of battery, the Nothing Phone 2a boasts a larger 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, while the Nothing Phone 2 offers a slightly smaller 4,700mAh battery with the same charging capabilities, along with 15W Qi wireless charging support. Despite the battery capacity difference, the charging speeds remain comparable between the two models, making the choice dependent on personal preference.