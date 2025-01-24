Nothing Phone 3, 3a, and 3a Plus Launch Expected Soon

Three new handsets, the successors to the Nothing Phone 2 series, are expected to be released this year.. Expectations for the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Plus are growing. It is expected to launch on January 23, 2025. Particularly in light of its recent appearances on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification as of now. These phones are expected to replace the well-liked Nothing Phone 2 series, talking about additional features and improvements to the brand's particular design language. The company is well-known for its distinctive design language. All of its prior smartphones had a distinctive glyph interface with glowing LED lights at the rear. Nothing has already begun to tease the release of its new products this year.

Advertisment

Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3: It is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

It is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

Expected upgrades in camera technology with potential AI enhancements for improved photography.

Specific details are yet to be confirmed, but improvements in battery life are expected. Nothing Phone 3a: Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Leaked Geekbench scores indicate strong performance with scores of 1,149 in single-core and 2,813 in multi-core tests.

Expected to offer configurations with 8GB RAM.

May include a telephoto lens for enhanced photography capabilities.

Expected to have a 4,290mAh battery, which is smaller than last year's model. Nothing Phone 3a Plus: Similar specifications to the Phone 3a but may include a periscope telephoto lens for improved zoom capabilities.

Expected pricing is likely to be between ₹27,999 and ₹29,999.

Advertisment

​​Nothing Phone 3 series: Launch

It is expected that the Nothing Phone 3 series would debut in March or April of 2025. The flagship Phone 3 is expected to launch in early Q1 2025. We calculated this according to recent leaks, including an email from CEO Carl Pei. We expect the mid-range models, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus, are probably going to follow soon after. The timing is consistent with Nothing's prior launch trends, in which they have unveiled new models during this time.