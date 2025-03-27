Nothing Phone 3: Know the Features, Specs, and Price

After the recent debut of the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro in India, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be the brand's next major release. Leaks indicate that the Nothing Phone 3 will have stronger AI capabilities, an improved camera system, and better performance than its predecessor, even though official details are still being kept under wraps. Here is all we currently know about the features, specs, and cost of the Nothing Phone 3.

Details of the Nothing Phone 3 (Anticipated)

Rumors suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 would have a 1.5K AMOLED LTPO screen with a max brightness of 3,000 nits and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. It is highly likely that the Nothing Phone 3 will continue the Nothing's tradition of a unique translucent design. However, it may have new features like Essential Key, which was first seen in the Phone (3a) series. The gadget may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is also expected to have a 5,300mAh battery capable of 20W wireless charging and 50W rapid charging as well. It may run on Nothing OS 3.5, which is based on Android 15. In all likelihood, the business will be providing six years of security patches and four years of software upgrades.

Features of Nothing Phone 3 You Don’t Know

Feature Details Camera Improvements Expected to improve on the previous models with better low-light performance and dynamic range. However, ultrawide and selfie cameras still face criticism for mediocre quality. Durability Current IP54 rating is limited; hopes are for an upgrade to IP68 certification for better water and dust resistance. Glyph Lights Unique LED glyph interface on the back for notifications and customization but underutilized in prior models; expected to see better app integration. Chipset Upgrade Likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, offering better performance and efficiency compared to its predecessors. Battery Capacity Anticipated increase to a 5,000mAh battery, improving on the 4,700mAh from Nothing Phone 2 for better stamina. Android Updates Expected to extend software support to five years, making it more competitive with brands like Google and Samsung. Design Adjustments Plans to reduce slipperiness of the glass back and improve overall ergonomics for a more user-friendly experience. Speaker Quality Aiming for improved internal speakers as prior models were criticized for tinny sound quality. Expandable Storage Still no support for expandable storage, which may deter users who need additional space. Pricing Concerns Expected price upwards of $599 (~₹50,000), making it vulnerable to competition from brands offering similar specs at lower prices.

Integration of AI

Carl Pei has hinted that AI will be a big part of Nothing OS, and the experience will be more smooth and intuitive, back in June 2024. It will be a smarter new home screen that will display the needed information at the right time. A multi-modal AI companion that can interact like a human is one of the most exciting features that is being discussed. Recently, Nothing has introduced the Essential Key as part of the AI powered Essential Space, which brings smart features to users instantly. The Nothing Phone 3 will be the potential launch device where AI integration will go even deeper to make the device even more intelligent and user friendly.

But the Nothing Phone 3 could be a strong contender, until there are a couple of things that could stop it. However, previous models have been a concern for photography enthusiasts because of its camera performance, especially in low light conditions. Nothing OS is notorious for being clean and minimalistic, but where MIUI and One UI go is way beyond, Nothing OS is quite sparse UI wise. Price competition is another major challenge, as if Nothing puts up this price, these rival brands — with the same specs for a cheaper price — could be a real thorn in its side. Additionally, those who might be searching for something more durable and flexible to withstand whatever life can throw at them may not be pleased with the lack of expandable storage and limited water resistance (IP53).

Expected: Nothing Phone 3 Camera

Reports say Nothing is going to put a triple camera on its flagship, with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP primary sensor. On the front, the gadget could have 50MP selfie camera with 4K video recording capabilities.

The expected price of the Nothing Phone 3 in India

According to previous releases, the Nothing Phone 3 could cost between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 in India. Therefore, it would compete with premium smartphones such as iQOO, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Date of Expected Release of Nothing Phone 3

For the previous handsets, the Nothing Phone 1 in 2022 and the Nothing Phone 2 in 2023, Nothing has consistently released its flagship smartphones in July. In keeping with this pattern, the Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to make its debut in July 2025, however the business has not yet confirmed a specific date.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.