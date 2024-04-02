Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaks

Nothing Phone 3 is slated to debut later this year. The phone is reportedly a successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted in July 2023. The predicted handset's debut date has yet to be formally announced, but based on the company's previous launch patterns, it is expected to be released in July. We have much to learn about the Nothing Phone 3 phone's features or characteristics, but a recent rumour suggests CPU information and a pricing range for India.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected Price

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi story citing industry sources, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC would most likely power the Nothing Phone 3. The phone is expected to be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in India. According to the source, the UK-based OEM has yet to make plans to enter the luxury phone category and is focusing on solidifying its foundation in the Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 40,000 price range. According to the study, Nothing is unlikely to employ a more advanced chipset.

Nothing recently hinted at a new impending product by showing its mascot, which is thought to be the Nothing Ear 3.

The Phone 3 is not expected to provide any advancements over the Phone 2. The current Phone 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual back camera, and a 32-megapixel front sensor.

At launch, the Nothing Phone 2 was priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, with the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The phone comes in two colours: dark grey and white.