Nothing Phone (3) Spotted on GeekBench, features Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Nothing made headlines this year by skipping the release of a flagship smartphone, marking a shift in its annual launch cycle. The last premium offering from the company, the Phone (2), was introduced in 2023.

However, anticipation has resurfaced as the next iteration, potentially named the Nothing Phone (3), recently appeared on a benchmarking platform. This listing provided insights into the chipset powering the upcoming device. Let’s delve into the details.

Nothing Phone (3): A Mid-Range Segment?

The rumored Nothing Phone (3) was recently spotted on GeekBench (via 91Mobiles) with the model number A059. This device is believed to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Performance benchmarks reveal scores of 1,149 in the single-core test and 2,813 in the multi-core test.

Additionally, the listing confirms that the device will run Android 15 out of the box, likely customized with the company’s NothingOS 3.0 interface.

Interestingly, this development indicates a potential shift in strategy for the brand. The Nothing Phone (2) was a high-end device, powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In contrast, the Nothing Phone (3) appears to be targeting the mid-range market, reminiscent of the first-generation Nothing Phone (1).

This has sparked speculation that the A059 model could be the base version of the Phone (3) series rather than the flagship device. Supporting this theory, two Nothing devices—model numbers A059 and A059P—were previously spotted on the IMEI database. It’s likely that the A059P is a more powerful “Pro” variant of the upcoming lineup.

Anticipated Features

While official details remain scarce, early leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (3) series might not debut until 2025. The base model could feature a 6.5-inch display, while the Pro variant might sport a larger 6.7-inch screen. Rumors also hint at the inclusion of an Action Button, potentially adding a unique hardware feature to the device.

Initially, it was speculated that the Nothing Phone (3) would come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, positioning it firmly in the flagship category. However, recent information suggests a realignment toward the mid-range segment, with the standard model using the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

Meanwhile, the Pro model, possibly named the Nothing Phone (3)+, is rumored to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC. If true, this dual-tier approach would allow Nothing to cater to both mid-range and premium segments.