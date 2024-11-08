OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13: Which Offers Better Value for Money?

The OnePlus 13 has already been released in OnePlus' native nation. By January 2025, it is anticipated that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will introduce its most recent flagship model to India. Regarding updates, the OnePlus series often offers more significant enhancements with each new generation, whereas Apple and Samsung have both come under criticism for making small adjustments year after year. Therefore, if you're looking for cutting-edge performance, there are enough improvements to warrant contemplating an update, even though other parts of the OnePlus 12 to OnePlus 13 upgrade may feel incremental. While other flagship smartphones saw significant price reductions during the holidays, the OnePlus 12 saw no significant reductions. Interested purchasers can currently take advantage of a discount of over Rs 11,000. Here is how.

Flipkart is offering OnePlus 12 for less.

The OnePlus 12 was introduced in India in January at a starting price of Rs 64,999. It is currently selling the identical model in Glacial White for Rs 57,367, an immediate savings of Rs 7,632. In addition, you can save an extra Rs 3,500 if you hold an HDFC card. You can purchase the OnePlus 12 for just Rs 53,867 if you take advantage of these discounts.

Should you wait for the OnePlus 13 launch or buy the OnePlus 12 at a discount from Flipkart?

Examining the main distinctions between the two models—particularly regarding features, performance, and possible upgrades—is crucial when deciding whether to purchase the OnePlus 12 at a discount or hold off until the OnePlus 13 is released.

Here is a thorough comparison based on the data at hand: OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13

In the market for high-end smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13 have competitive pricing and offer premium features. The OnePlus 12, which costs about Rs.61,835 for its 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version, has a lot of memory and storage, which makes it a good option for consumers who value multitasking and large storage. However, the base edition of the OnePlus 13, which comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, starts at about Rs.64,990. The OnePlus 13 offers improvements in design, performance, and possibly more features than its predecessor, making it marginally more costly. Both devices are positioned as flagship options, allowing users to select the latest innovations in the OnePlus 13 or the powerful features of the OnePlus 12, according to their budget and personal preferences.

Significant improvements have been made to the OnePlus 13 over the OnePlus 12, especially in software, battery life, camera consistency, and performance. Compared to the OnePlus 12's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus 13's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is intended to provide better gaming and multitasking performance. With three identical sensors, the OnePlus 13's triple-camera configuration might provide more consistent image quality. With a 6,000 mAh battery instead of the OnePlus 12's 5,400 mAh, the OnePlus 13's battery capacity has also been increased, possibly enabling longer use between charges. The OnePlus 13's attractiveness for consumers seeking the newest developments is further increased because it comes with Android 15, which offers new software features and improvements that might be available after the OnePlus 12.