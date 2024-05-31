OnePlus 12 Glacial White Special Edition is Set to Debut in India on June 6

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a fresh addition to its flagship smartphone lineup with the OnePlus 12 in a new Glacial White color variant. The renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially announced that this limited edition variant will be available in India starting June 6.

According to the company, “This limited edition smartphone embodies OnePlus’ unwavering commitment to combining superior craftsmanship with advanced performance, while leveraging all the benefits of the highly acclaimed OnePlus 12 series launched earlier this year.”

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White special edition will inherit the robust specifications from the original OnePlus 12, launched earlier this year, ensuring that users experience the same high level of performance and quality.

OnePlus 12 Specifications



The OnePlus 12 boasts a stunning 6.82-inch 2K OLED ProXDR (3168 x 1440 QHD+) curved display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can achieve a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

This display technology promises vibrant colors and smooth visuals, enhancing the user experience whether for gaming or multimedia consumption.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 3rd generation Snapdragon 8 chipset.

This processor is complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers substantial storage options, including up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring ample space and swift performance for all applications.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the fourth-generation Hasselblad triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor equipped with a 3x OIS periscope zoom lens for enhanced telephoto capabilities, and a 48MP Sony IMX5 Pro sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens providing a 114-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, the device features a 32-megapixel front camera enhanced with Hasselblad portrait mode.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by a robust 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, enabling the device to charge from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes. Additionally, it supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for added convenience.

OnePlus 12 India Pricing



While the price for the Glacial White variant has not been announced yet, the existing models of the OnePlus 12 are priced as follows:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 64,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999

These models are available in "Flowy Emerald" and "Silky Black" colors. Currently, buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 using ICICI Bank netbanking and HDFC Bank credit cards, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on the purchase of this smartphone.