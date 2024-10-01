OnePlus 13 Early Teasers: Don't Miss the Reveal!

The OnePlus 13, which debuted in India in January of this year, is anticipated to go on sale in China in October. A senior OnePlus executive has hinted at the next flagship phone's front design before its formal debut. The current OnePlus 12 is notable for having a 6.82-inch BOE X1 screen. Earlier leaks and publications have hinted at other aspects of the OnePlus 13. According to rumours, the phone may include a vegan leather cover and a revamped camera module.

OnePlus 13: Expected Features

Rumours and leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 will include several exciting features. A camera system with a higher-resolution primary sensor, a wider ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens that offers higher quality in various settings will probably be one of the standout features. Additionally, it is said that the phone will use the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which will make it more potent and quicker than its predecessors. In addition, the OnePlus 13 might have a bigger battery than the OnePlus 12, resulting in longer battery life. The smartphone is expected to have a sleek glass back and curved display, giving it a more premium appearance.

OnePlus 13: Display

Louis Lee, the president of OnePlus China, hinted about the OnePlus 13 on Weibo, showing off the BOE X2, or second-generation BOE "oriental screen." Lee states in the post that the screen will perform better than the current BOE X1 screen, citing the completion of the screen's outdoor lighting test. The CEO posted a picture of the phone's display and the caption, "The world's first second-generation oriental screen." According to an earlier leak, the OnePlus 13 is expected to have a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage may power the phone. It could have a 6,000mAh battery and support 100W wired fast and reverse charging. A 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with a 3x optical zoom are anticipated to be included in the OnePlus 13's optical lineup.

There's a chance that the OnePlus 13 will come with a revamped camera island. The positioning of the rear camera modules was revealed by a leaked protective case design for the OnePlus 13. However, this image did not suggest the geometry of the module. According to another leak, the phone's finish will be vegan leather. The OnePlus 12 is notable for having a glass exterior and a circular back camera island.