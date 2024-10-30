OnePlus 13: Is it the Most Durable OnePlus Phone Yet?

On 31 October, the OnePlus 13 is scheduled to make its formal debut in the company's native nation. OnePlus revealed the flagship's water resistance rating and other important details in the most recent batch of teases. It has been shown that the OnePlus 13 has a more robust IP certification than the OnePlus 12. Additionally, it will include an upgraded fingerprint sensor for authentication. Furthermore, it has been reported that the OnePlus 13's battery capabilities have already been tested.

With an IP68 and IP69 rating, the OnePlus 13 will be far more water-resistant than its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, which only received an IP65 rating. This indicates that the OnePlus 13 can tolerate high-pressure water jets and immersion in water up to 1.5 metres deep for 30 minutes. The enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 13 is one of its most notable features. This enhanced sensor can swiftly and precisely identify fingerprints, even on wet or unclean fingers.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be a powerful smartphone with top-tier specifications, such as a high-refresh-rate display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. The OnePlus 13 is a compelling option for people who demand the best possible performance and durability because of its state-of-the-art fingerprint sensor and exceptional water resistance.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 13, with a 6,000mAh battery, has won first place in the three-hour light battery test, according to a Weibo user's battery test results. In the six-hour hard battery test, the forthcoming phone comes in second. Second and third place went to the Red Magic 9S Pro and Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Edition, respectively.

Numerous details regarding the OnePlus 13 have already been made public by OnePlus. These include BOE's Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and compatibility for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it is confirmed to have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit with three 50-megapixel sensors and to employ the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

What makes the OnePlus 13 stand out?

