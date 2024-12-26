OnePlus 13 Launch on Jan 7: Glove Mode and Dynamic High Refresh Rate

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones in India on January 7, 2024. Alongside these flagship devices, the company will also introduce an updated version of its OnePlus Buds Pro 3. In the lead-up to the launch, OnePlus has teased several key features and design highlights, creating buzz among tech enthusiasts.

Advertisment

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three elegant color options—Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean—offering a sleek and stylish appeal. The device also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring exceptional water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and run on OxygenOS 15 out-of-the-box, delivering a smooth and feature-rich user experience.

AI-powered features such as Intelligent Search, AI-enhanced photography tools, and more are also expected, further enhancing usability and performance.

Advertisment

OnePlus 13: Specifications(Expected)

Although OnePlus has officially revealed limited details about the OnePlus 13, its earlier China launch provides a clearer picture of what to expect in terms of features and specifications.

Display and Refresh Rate

Advertisment

The OnePlus 13 is expected to sport a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This large and vibrant display is designed for immersive viewing, boasting 1,600 nits of standard brightness and an impressive 4,500 nits peak brightness for excellent visibility even under harsh sunlight.

Glove Compatibility

Designed to allow seamless operation even while wearing gloves, this feature will be particularly useful for users in cold regions like Delhi during winter.

Advertisment

Dynamic Local High Refresh Rate

The refresh rate intelligently adapts to the content displayed, lowering for videos and switching dynamically between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz for fluid scrolling and gaming.

Performance and Battery

Advertisment

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the OnePlus 13 promises lightning-fast performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven tasks.

A major upgrade comes in the form of its 6,000mAh battery, a significant boost over the 5,400mAh unit in its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. The larger battery is expected to deliver nearly two days of usage on a single charge.

Advertisment

Charging capabilities have also seen improvements:

100W wired charging for ultra-fast power-ups.

Advertisment

50W wireless charging for convenience.

Magnetic wireless charging, a first for OnePlus, via a specialized case designed to make wireless charging more reliable and accessible.

Camera and Photography Tools

The OnePlus 13 retains its 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, but it enhances its telephoto and ultrawide lenses to 50 megapixels each. This triple-lens setup delivers sharper and more detailed photos, maintaining the signature Hasselblad branding for professional-grade imaging.

The camera also supports 4K video recording at 60fps with Dolby Vision, offering outstanding video quality and dynamic range for content creators. AI-powered tools further optimize images and videos, ensuring vivid details and clarity in every shot.

Durability and Security Enhancements

Durability is another area where the OnePlus 13 makes a strong impression. With IP68 and IP69 certifications, the smartphone can withstand dust, water splashes, and even high-pressure water jets, making it one of the most rugged premium smartphones available.

For added convenience, it features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that offers fast and accurate unlocking, even with wet hands—a practical upgrade for all-weather usage.

Additionally, OnePlus has included an advanced vibration motor to deliver enhanced haptic feedback, improving the gaming experience and providing more responsive interactions.

AI-Powered Features with OxygenOS 15

The OnePlus 13 is set to ship with OxygenOS 15, loaded with a suite of AI features to simplify user interactions:

Intelligent Search for quicker navigation and accessibility.

AI-powered photography tools to enhance photos with automated edits.

AI voice assistance for hands-free operation and task management.

These features aim to create a seamless and personalized user experience, making the device more intuitive and efficient.

OnePlus 13: Expected Price in India

Although OnePlus has not yet announced the official pricing, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be priced under Rs 70,000. For reference, the OnePlus 12 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999, and even with incremental improvements, the OnePlus 13 is expected to stay within this price bracket.

With features like glove compatibility, dynamic refresh rate, and magnetic wireless charging, the OnePlus 13 positions itself as a premium flagship contender without pushing beyond the Rs 70,000 price ceiling.