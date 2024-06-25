OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: 4-Year Claim Challenges the Smartphone Industry

OnePlus is scheduled to introduce several items during a launch event in China this week. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone, the OnePlus Watch 2 (OnePlus Watch 3), Buds 3, and a new Pad Pro tablet are rumoured to be released by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. These devices should have intriguing new features and designs, but the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will have a unique battery. Before the phone's 27 June release, OnePlus disclosed additional information regarding the Glacier Battery technology.

OnePlus's Glacier Battery technology

OnePlus's Glacier Battery technology is anticipated to introduce a new battery in the previously leaked OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. In a sequence of posts on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, OnePlus has finally revealed some information about the features of the new battery.

OnePlus is marketing its new battery technology as "Glacier Battery," as was previously confirmed. More specifics are now available thanks to newly disclosed information posted on Weibo. In these posts, OnePlus asserts that, in comparison to existing industry solutions, its revolutionary battery technology will be more energy-dense and long-lasting.







The battery may still hold 80 percent of its total capacity even after four years of constant usage

According to the company's website, the battery may still hold 80 percent of its total capacity even after four years of constant usage. The 6,100mAh battery, according to OnePlus, would weigh only 14 grams and have an energy density of 763 Wh/L. It will be released with the Ace 3 Pro variant.

OnePlus claims that its larger-than-usual battery will be able to be charged quickly—up to 100W. Given its larger-than-typical capacity, the smartphone company promises to charge the new battery relatively quickly—from 1% to 100% in 36 minutes. A significant participant in the EV market, Contemporary Amperex Technology CoLimited (CATL), has collaborated on developing the new battery.







OnePlus anticipates introducing several items

At its impending launch event in China, OnePlus anticipates introducing several items. The device, known as the OnePlus Watch 2 in India, will not have cellular connectivity; the upcoming model, which is expected to be released as the Watch 3, will. New TWS earphones and a tablet are also anticipated, though specifics are still to come.