OnePlus Ace 3V Confirmed for Later This Year

The OnePlus Ace 3V will be announced later this year. The model was previously seen online with speculated specifications. Several leaks and sources have highlighted the expected features and price of the impending handset. The corporation has officially disclosed the moniker and verified the phone's arrival. It could be renamed outside of China as the OnePlus Nord 4 and is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V, released in March 2023 and redesigned as the OnePlus Nord 3.

OnePlus Ace 3V: To be unveiled in 2024

OnePlus China President Li Jie revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be unveiled in 2024. He did not provide a particular launch timetable but stated that it will likely hit the market "soon." He also indicated that it would be a model with AI-powered capabilities.

The OnePlus Ace 3V has previously been rumoured to have Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, which is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is also said to have a 1.5K resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5,500mAh battery capable of 100W charging. The OnePlus Ace 3V handset may also include an optical fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Ace 3V: Price

A previous leak also stated that the OnePlus Ace 3V could be priced in China for less than CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs. 23,400). Following its launch in Chinese regions, it may be introduced in global countries under the OnePlus Nord 4. Notably, the older OnePlus Nord 3 is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

A tipster recently reported that the OnePlus Nord 4 could be codenamed "Audi" and would be released soon. It is also rumoured that the model will be dubbed OnePlus Nord 5, with the number 4 omitted because it is related to terrible omens in certain cultures. However, this conjecture should be taken with a grain of salt since we may expect to learn more about the alleged device in the following weeks or months.

What is the processor in the OnePlus Ace 3?

The OnePlus Ace 3 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Ace 3 runs Android 14 and has a 5500mAh battery.

What is the OnePlus Ace Series?

The OnePlus Ace is a line of Android-powered smartphones made by OnePlus. The OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Ace Pro, and OnePlus Ace Racing were all announced on 21 April 2022, 9 August 2022, and 17 May 2022 respectively. OnePlus Ace. OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus Ace Racing.

Is the OnePlus Ace Amoled?

OnePlus has stated that the Ace 3 smartphone would feature a 1.5K BOE X1 1.5K AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Except for resolution, the company claims that the screen quality and experience on the Ace 3 are identical to those on the OnePlus 12.