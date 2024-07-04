OnePlus Nord 4 Leak: Price, Design, and 5,500mAh Battery Teased

In July last year, MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered OnePlus Nord 3 was introduced in India. It appears that OnePlus is getting ready to reveal the OnePlus Nord 4, its successor. The Chinese tech giant still needs to confirm the new Nord series phone. Still, a source has leaked information about its purported render, pricing, characteristics, and debut date in India before the official announcement. One possible SoC for the OnePlus Nord 4 is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. It most likely has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging.

The launch date of the OnePlus Nord 4 was leaked.

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary on X, the OnePlus Nord 4 will debut in India on 16 July. The price tag is reportedly Rs. 31,999. The phone may be released with the OnePlus Watch 2R and Buds 3 Pro. Additionally, the leak offers details on the phone's features and appearance.

The purported render of the phone attached to this story provides a faint glimpse of the OnePlus Nord 4's back. It appears to have two back camera units and a dual-tone design. The top left corner now has horizontally placed camera sensors, a change from the rear design of the OnePlus Nord 3. The rear of the successor has a triple camera arrangement set up vertically.







Specifications for the OnePlus Nord 4 (leaked)

It is anticipated that Android 14 will be pre-installed on the OnePlus Nord 4, and the company may offer the phone four generations of Android updates in addition to three years of security updates. It might have a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with a peak brightness of 2,150 nits, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 1.5K resolution. Most likely, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset will power it.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is rumoured to have two cameras on its back: an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There might be a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor for selfies. The phone may have two speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone may have 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster as connectivity options. An alert slider and an X-axis linear motor are probably included.

On the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus is expected to have a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to be a rebranded version of China's March-released OnePlus Ace 3V. The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant of the latter was priced at CNY 1,999, or around Rs. 23,000 when it was first announced.