OnePlus Nord 4 Receives First Update with AI Features: Check Details

OnePlus recently launched the highly anticipated Nord 4, which is set to become available in early August. Ahead of its official release, the phone has already received its first software update, which will likely be waiting for users when they unbox their new devices.
OxygenOS Update and AI Features
The update arrives as OxygenOS version 14.1.0.320 (EX01) and introduces several enhancements. Notably, it adds the AI Best Face feature, allowing users to fix closed eyes in group photos seamlessly. Additionally, the update improves system stability and performance, ensuring a smoother user experience.
OnePlus has also integrated Android's Ultra HDR support for its ProXDR photos. This feature allows photos to be shared and displayed with a higher dynamic range on devices and apps that support Ultra HDR, enhancing the overall camera performance.
Pricing and Availability in India
The OnePlus Nord 4 is priced, starting at Rs. 29,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end variants, offering 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.
The smartphone is available in three color options: Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight. Pre-orders will be open from July 20 to July 30 via the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail outlets. The open sale will commence on August 2.
As an introductory offer, customers can avail of bank-based discounts to purchase the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 4 for Rs. 28,999. During the open sale, the initial price tag can be reduced to Rs. 27,999 with applicable bank offers.
OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 4 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1 and promises four years of software updates along with an additional two years of security updates. It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 450ppi, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, a 93.50% screen-to-body ratio, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, the phone includes 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an Adreno 732 GPU. OnePlus assures smooth operations for years, supported by a TUV SUD Fluency 72 Month A rating. The device is equipped with an X-axis linear motor for enhanced gaming experiences.
For photography and videography, the OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8-megapixel Sony ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor, perfect for selfies and video chats. The camera setup supports 4K video recording at 30/60 frames per second (fps) and 1080p video at 60fps.
Connectivity and Additional Features
Connectivity options for the OnePlus Nord 4 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, NFC, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset features an alert slider on the left spine, supports face unlock, and has dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation.
The Nord 4 has several AI features, such as AI Audio Summary for transcribing long meetings, AI Note Summary for summarizing emails, AI Text Translate for translations, and AI Linkboost for enhanced connectivity.
AI-Enhanced OnePlus Nord 4
The OnePlus Nord 4 is a notable addition to the successful OnePlus Nord series, featuring a metal unibody design and 5G capability. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance various aspects of the user experience. The device includes AI tools like AI Eraser and Smart Cutout for removing unwanted elements from photos, as well as new features such as AI Best Face and AI Clear Face. AI Clear Face improves facial details, while AI Best Face perfects group selfies by opening closed eyes.
Overall, the OnePlus Nord 4 combines advanced AI capabilities with robust hardware specifications, making it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users looking for a powerful and innovative device.