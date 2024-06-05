OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Leak Reveals Key Features: June Launch Confirmed

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to go on sale later this year as a replacement for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which was sold in India in April 2023. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G, which is anticipated to replace the Nord 3 5G, is expected to be released alongside the rumoured phone. The business has yet to confirm to be of either handset. Both the OnePlus Nord 4 5G and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G were recently seen on the Bluetooth SIG website, among other certification sites. A tipster has now revealed the phones' release date, cost, and features.

The anticipated launch date and pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India

In an X post, tipster Sanju Choudhary (X: @saaaanjjjuuu) revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is anticipated to retail for less than Rs. 20,000 in India. The phone would probably be released in June, he continued. In his post, the insider further mentioned that the OnePlus Nord 4 5G would be released in July at Rs. 31,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Expected Features

The smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, is anticipated to come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, according to the tipster, as mentioned earlier. It will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,500mAh battery, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is expected to come pre-installed with an operating system based on Android 14. It might receive two years of OS updates along with three security patches.

The dual back camera unit on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is anticipated to be included in the camera sector. A 2-megapixel depth sensor may be included with the primary 50-megapixel back camera. The front camera will probably include a 16-megapixel sensor.

With the model number CPH2621, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was purportedly also seen on the NBTC certification portal. The listing confirms the phone's 5G connectivity, moniker, and impending release in Thailand and other international regions.