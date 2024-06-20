OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Now in India with Budget-Friendly Price

The business revealed on social media that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will launch in India next week. It has been announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will include two cameras on its rear, the most prominent of which is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor. The phone was shown off in a "Mega Blue" hue. Additionally, the business unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite's design and verified a few of its main features.

Date of release for OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

The official OnePlus account hinted at the release of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is scheduled to debut in India on 24 June at 7 p.m. IST. The firm also released a sneak peek of the phone's "Mega Blue" colorway.

An important feature, the camera, is confirmed on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launch page, which is currently accessible on Amazon for India. According to the page, the smartphone will have two cameras on its back: an optical image stabilisation (OIS)-equipped 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera.







OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Expected Features

In an interview with Tom's Guide, Kinder Liu, the president of OnePlus, confirmed the smartphone's impending release and disclosed several details. The executive stated that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will include a 5,110mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's 5,000mAh battery capacity.

A 5W reverse wireless charging option is planned, allowing customers to charge gadgets like smartwatches and TWS earbuds. According to Liu, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will also include a 120Hz OLED display with a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits, making it "bright and smooth even in outdoor environments." Additionally, the display will use Aqua Touch technology, first seen on the OnePlus 12, the brother device that costs more. The camera system is verified to include a new aspherical lens and a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. According to Liu, this lens "has a clear advantage in aberrations and distortions control and provides a wider field of view."