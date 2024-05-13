OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Can Be Expected Soon: Check price & specifications

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil a new addition to its Nord CE series in India, with the impending launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Although OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the release, eager enthusiasts have caught wind of the smartphone's existence through sightings on prominent platforms such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Geekbench.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has made an appearance on the IMDA website, Singapore's regulatory authority, further fueling anticipation for its imminent debut. Serving as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which made its debut in India back in April 2023, the Nord CE 4 Lite's arrival has been slightly delayed, but expectations are high for its impending launch as we progress through the month of May.

Advertisment

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite expected price in India



As speculation swirls, attention naturally turns to the anticipated price point of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in the Indian market. Given that its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 Lite, launched with a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, industry insiders anticipate a similar pricing strategy for the upcoming device.

Moving on to expected specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is poised to deliver a seamless user experience, reportedly running on Android 14 straight out of the box, overlaid with OnePlus's OxygenOS. Furthermore, buyers can anticipate receiving two years of Android updates and three years of security updates, ensuring longevity and relevance in an ever-evolving tech landscape.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite expected specifications

Advertisment

In terms of display, the Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to elevate the viewing experience with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's LCD display.



Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, promising snappy performance and ample storage capacity for users' needs.



Turning to photography capabilities, the Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while selfie enthusiasts can look forward to capturing stunning self-portraits with the device's 16MP front-facing camera.



Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is projected to house a robust 5,500mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent recharging, along with the added convenience of an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and effortless authentication.

As anticipation continues to mount, consumers eagerly await further details regarding the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, including its official pricing and detailed specifications, which are expected to be unveiled in the days to come.