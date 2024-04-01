OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Release in India Today

OnePlus is set to introduce the Nord CE 4 5G, marking a significant update to its Nord lineup following the successful debut of the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year. The unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is scheduled for 6:30 pm today, promising exciting enhancements to the mid-range smartphone category.

Live Event details

For tech enthusiasts eager to witness the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G firsthand, OnePlus has made provisions for a livestream of the launch event on its official YouTube channel, commencing at 6:30 pm. Additionally, a direct streaming link has been conveniently embedded below for viewers' ease and convenience.

With its groundbreaking features, compelling specifications, and competitive pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone segment, catering to the discerning needs of modern consumers.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications

In anticipation of the grand reveal, OnePlus has graciously shared some tantalizing details regarding the Nord CE 4 5G, providing enthusiasts with a glimpse into its impressive specifications. At its core lies the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

Paired with a generous 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, with additional support for 8GB of virtual RAM, and offering storage options of up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Nord CE 4 5G boasts a formidable arsenal of hardware specifications.

Moreover, users will have the flexibility to expand storage capacity even further, with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot, catering to the needs of those with voracious appetites for digital content.

One of the most striking features of the upcoming Nord CE 4 5G is its revolutionary 100W SuperVOOC charging capability, a first for the Nord series. This cutting-edge charging technology promises to revolutionize the user experience by rapidly replenishing the device's battery, purportedly taking it from 0 to 100% in a mere 29 minutes.

Drawing inspiration from the exquisite design elements of the OnePlus 11R Marble Odyssey Edition, the Nord CE 4 5G is set to captivate users with its sleek aesthetics, offered in two captivating color variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

In terms of display prowess, the Nord CE 4 5G is anticipated to sport a dazzling 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%.

Furthermore, users can expect enhanced usability and functionality with the inclusion of Aqua Touch support, a feature previously showcased in the acclaimed OnePlus 12 lineup, further elevating the overall user experience.

Nord CE 4 5G Price(Expected)

In terms of pricing, early indications suggest that OnePlus is positioning the Nord CE 4 5G as an attractive proposition for budget-conscious consumers, with the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expected to retail at a competitive starting price of Rs 24,999. For those seeking expanded storage capacity, a variant offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is rumored to be priced at Rs 6,999.

While these figures await official confirmation from OnePlus, they hint at a compelling value proposition, potentially undercutting its predecessor and making it an irresistible option for consumers seeking high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.