OnePlus Open 2 release date: Know the features and details

Oppo has confirmed the official launch date for the 'global release' of its next foldable smartphone. It is reported that the OnePlus Open 2 and Oppo Find N5 be available later this month with all new designs being much thinner than the competitors in the market.
Oppo has made good on its promise to launch its next foldable phone in the third week of February. Recap, executive Zhou Yibao announced on February 5 that Oppo was going to have a 'global synchronous release' of its next foldable from the week of February 17.
As per this phrasing, it appeared that Oppo and OnePlus were going to launch successors to the Find N3 and OnePlus Open. Currently Oneplus Open is available for (1,49,999 on Amazon) on the same day. While this isn't confirmed, the Find N3 and OnePlus Open launched together on October 19, 2023. The probability is that this will be the case for the Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 as well, especially with the 11:00 UTC timing of Oppo's February 20 event.
OPPO N5 Expected Features
As per reports, the Oppo N5 will feature a massive 8.12-inch screen within. Will feature the 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with two 8MP front cameras within and without. The remaining camera setup may feature a 50MP primary, 50MP tele, and an 8MP ultrawide.
The Find N5 will feature a 5600 mAh battery capacity with the support of 80-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging speeds. The Oppo Find N5 will be launched in black, white, and purple color variants at launch. The launch will happen on February 20, 2025. The stream for the Global launch is also live on YouTube which you can watch here.
OnePlus Open 2 can feature a bigger 6000mAh battery and a superior ultrawide sensor. It will be the first foldable with IP X6, IPX8, and IPX9 certification for full water damage protection as per X post by Pete Lau.
Launch and Availability
Oppo's official Weibo account also now features the Find N5 in three finishes, which match render shots that Evan Blass posted a few days ago. Meanwhile, new hands-on shots reveal Oppo's new Hasselblad camera setup in more detail.
The phone's massive cover display is also visible, which shares its overall design with not only the OnePlus Open but also the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Please refer to our previous article for official hands-on shots that flaunt the Find N5's crease-free foldable screen and slim body.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.