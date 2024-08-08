OnePlus Open Apex Launches in India with VIP Mode for Enhanced Privacy

OnePlus has introduced a special edition of its foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, in India. This variant boasts a new Crimson Shadow color, increased storage, AI-powered image editing features, and more. Like the standard model, the Apex Edition features a camera system co-engineered with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

Advertisment

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is priced at Rs 1,49,999 and includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. In comparison, the standard model, offers 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage and is priced at Rs 1,39,999.

Starting August 10, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be available in India through the company's official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail a Rs 20,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 is available for trade-ins.

Advertisment

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: What's New

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a Crimson Shadow color inspired by the Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition camera. It also boasts a vegan leather back cover and orange accents on the Alert Slider, giving it a distinct look.

Beyond aesthetics, the Apex Edition offers 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage and a dedicated security chip. This chip is certified for Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (CC EAL 5+), while the NFC security chip has received CC EAL6+ certification. Utilizing this dedicated security chip, the Apex Edition includes a new VIP mode, activated via the Alert Slider, which disables all microphones and cameras on the smartphone.

Advertisment

The device also features AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout tools for image editing. AI Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos, while AI Smart Cutout lets users create custom stickers and more by selecting sections of an image.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: Specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition boasts a 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED main display with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2800 nits. Its cover display is a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED, also with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2800 nits peak brightness.

Advertisment

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the device includes 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera setup features a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, and AF, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto lens with 3x zoom, OIS, EIS, and AF, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens with EIS and AF.

For selfies, it offers a 32MP front camera on the cover screen and a 20MP front camera on the foldable screen, both with EIS. The device is powered by a 4,805mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.