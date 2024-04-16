OnePlus Pad 2 Launch Expected in Second Half of 2024

The OnePlus Pad 2 may be offered in the nation later this year. The business still needs to provide information regarding the tablet. However, allegations regarding the alleged model have spread online. A source has indicated the tablet's debut date. It will likely supersede the OnePlus Pad, which was announced internationally in February 2023 and released in India in April of the same year. The OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to have increased functionality over the previous generation.

The business still needs to provide information regarding the tablet. However, allegations regarding the alleged model have spread online. A source has indicated the tablet's debut date. It will likely supersede the OnePlus Pad, which was announced internationally in February 2023 and released in India in April of the same year. The OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to have increased functionality over the previous generation. Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) said in a post on X (previously Twitter) that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be released in the second half of 2024, or between July and December of this year. The tipster did not reveal anything else.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch display with a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 7:5 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The OnePlus Pad tablet features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage. It comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 13.1, which is built on Android 13.

The OnePlus Pad's camera setup has a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus Pad tablet is powered by a 9,510mAh battery and supports 67W wired SuperVOOC rapid charging. It is 258mm x 189.4mm x 6.5mm in dimension and weighs 552 grams.

Meanwhile, the business introduced the OnePlus Pad Go in India in October 2023, with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only edition. It is available in the Twin Mint colorway. This tablet has an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an 8-megapixel back camera, an 8-megapixel front shooter, and an 8,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging capability.