Oppo A3 Pro Launch, Specs & Price

Oppo A3 Pro was released in China on Friday as the successor of the company's A2 Pro, which debuted in the nation in Q3 2023. The smartphone manufacturer has fitted its newest A series device with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The Oppo A3 Pro is rated IP69 and claims to have a 360-degree anti-fall body. It comes pre-installed with Android 14 and ColorOS 14, has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging capabilities and a 64-megapixel main back camera.

Oppo A3 Pro Price and Availability

The Oppo A3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,999 for the basic model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also available in two configurations: 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, priced at CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,499, respectively.

According to the business, the device will go on sale in China on 19 April through Oppo's online shop and JD.com. It comes in three colour options: Azure (glass finish), Cloud Brocade Powder (leather finish), and Mountain Blue (leather finish), which are translated from Chinese.

Oppo A3 Pro Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 Pro runs Android 14 with the ColorOS 14 overlay on top. The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) AMOLED curved screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The manufacturer also claims that the phone features a 360-degree anti-fall design. The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 processor, which supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

This Oppo A3 Pro smartphone has a dual back camera configuration with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera has an f/2.0 aperture and is ideal for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo A3 Pro offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C interface. Oppo A3 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner that can be used for biometric verification and a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W wired fast charging. The firm claims it has an IP69 certification for dust and high-temperature water resistance.