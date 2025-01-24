Oppo A3X 5G: Smooth scrolling for Gaming Guaranteed

The OPPO A3X 5G's is a reasonably priced smartphone. It has strong characteristics which is one of the main reasons for taking it into consideration. It costs Rs.12,499 and it provides great value for the money. It is therefore affordable for a variety of customers. In addition to its capabilities, the features it has are usually found in more expensive versions. This device by OPPO is geared to meet daily demands.

Advertisment

Cost and Availability of the Oppo A3X 5G in India

The 4GB + 64GB version of the Oppo A3X 5G costs Rs. 12,499 in India. The 4GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 13,499. It has three colour options available for the handset: Starlight White, Starry Purple, and Sparkle Black. Customers who buy the Oppo A3X 5G can take advantage of free EMI choices starting at Rs. 2,250 per month. They may also receive an instant 10% discount of up to Rs.1,350 when they use specific bank cards, according to the official website.

Advertisment

Special Feature of the OPPO A3X 5G

The 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen of the OPPO A3X 5G has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions are guaranteed by this exceptional feature, which is especially advantageous for gaming and media consumption. The entire usefulness is improved by the rapid refresh rate, which makes routine operations more seamless and pleasurable.

Advertisment

The OPPO A3X 5G's MIL-STD-810H military-grade ruggedness allows it to endure a variety of weather situations. This indicates that it has undergone testing for resistance to dust, splashes, and shocks (IP54 rating), making it a dependable option for people who work in demanding areas or lead active lifestyles.

Features and Specifications of the Oppo A3X 5G

Advertisment

The Oppo A3X 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixel) LCD screen with twice-reinforced Panda glass protection, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness level of 1,000 nits. Additionally, Splash Touch technology is supported, which makes the display responsive to wet finger touches.

An ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage power the Oppo A3X 5G. It comes with ColorOS 14.0.1, which is based on Android 14.

It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel primary camera. The Oppo A3X 5G has a dual camera configuration. The phone has a military-grade shock resistance certification (MIL-STD-810H). Moreover, the phone is said to have an IP54 rating.

Advertisment

A 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W wired SuperVOOC charging powers the Oppo A3X 5G. Additionally, it has a 3.5mm audio connector, USB Type-C port connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, dual nano SIM, 5G, and 4G LTE. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side for security. The phone weighs roughly 187g and has dimensions of 165.7 x 76.0 x 7.7mm.





