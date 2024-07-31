Oppo A3x: Can It Beat the Competition?

The Oppo A3x might soon be available as leaked promotional images of the gadget, which show off its features, cost, and renders, have surfaced online. According to leaked promotional materials, the Oppo A3x will come in three different colour options: Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White. The smartphone is seen to have a sleek design, and its two rear cameras are placed in the upper left corner to improve both its aesthetic appeal and photographic skills.

The Oppo A3x is a promising addition to Oppo's smartphone lineup because it is made to appeal to a wide range of people with appealing colour options, an excellent dual-camera configuration, and many storage sizes. Customers may expect an alternative that blends elegance, functionality, and cost with the device's upcoming release.

Oppo A3x : Price

The report suggests the Oppo A3x will be priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is also expected to be priced at Rs. 13,499. This pricing strategy places the Oppo A3x in a competitive segment, aiming to attract consumers with its appealing design and promising features.

The Oppo A3x is set to be available in three distinct colour options: Starry Purple, Starlight White, and Sparkle Black. The leaked live renders show the phone with a sleek and modern design, featuring two rear camera units positioned in the upper left corner of the device.

Key Features:

Design: The Oppo A3x is expected to sport a modern and sleek design in three color options.

Display: While specific details are scarce, the device will likely feature a standard 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel for the price point.

Processor: Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset, the A3x aims to deliver smooth performance for daily tasks.

Memory: The device is rumoured to come with 4GB of RAM, sufficient for multitasking and running most apps efficiently.

Storage: The A3x is expected to offer expandable storage options in addition to the base internal storage.

Camera: A primary 50 MP sensor is part of the dual back camera arrangement, which helps to capture detailed photographs.

Battery: A 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging support promises to keep the device running throughout the day.

Build Quality: The IP54 rating indicates essential protection against water splashes and dust.

Anticipated features of the Oppo A3x include a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixel) display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The smartphone is believed to run ColorOS 14.1, an operating system based on Android 14. An octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage is reportedly included in its configuration. It is claimed that the RAM supports expansion by using unused storage.

The Oppo A3x may have a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 32-megapixel primary camera. It is rumoured to include a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging.

According to reported marketing photos, the Oppo A3x has an IP54-rated construction that protects it from dust and water. It might have splash touch compatibility, enabling customers to use the device with damp hands. It is reported to come with an anti-drop protective case, an aluminium frame, and double-tempering glass.