Oppo A60 Launched as a Budget Smartphone for Rs. 18060

The Oppo A60 is the latest addition to the company's A line of smartphones, and it has been launched in Vietnam. The latest inexpensive phone from Oppo features a 6.67-inch LCD screen. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 processor powers Oppo A60. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The Oppo A60 handset has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. The Oppo A60 sports a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Oppo A60 Specifications

The Oppo A660 with dual SIM (Nano) runs ColorOS 14.0.1, based on Android 14. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen (720x1,604 pixels) with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor powers it and has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Oppo A60's primary camera is 50 megapixels. It has an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also includes an unidentified 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. That could be used to collect in-depth information. Meanwhile, the Oppo A60 phone's front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera is in a hole punch cutout that is centred.

The manufacturer has provided this device with up to 256GB of UFFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, a USB Type-C connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Onboard sensors include a magnetometer, accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Oppo A60 has a 5,000mAh battery and can be charged at 45W. Oppo A60 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 165.71x76.02x7.68mm and weighs approximately 186g, according to the firm.

Oppo A60 Price and Availability

The Oppo A60 is approximately Rs. 18,060 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage option, while the 8GB+256GB edition costs about Rs. 21,360. The Oppo A60 device is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue and can be purchased in Vietnam from online stores such as The Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh. There currently needs to be an indication from the firm on whether the handset would be available in other territories, including India.