Oppo F25 Pro 5G India Launch

Oppo releases the F25 Pro 5G smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999 to fight against Chinese competition. The device includes a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU, a triple back camera arrangement, and a 32MP front camera.

After a brief hiatus in smartphone announcements, Oppo has finally announced a new smartphone in India: the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone, which starts at Rs 23,999. The latest smartphone is likely to provide stiff competition to competitors from other Chinese businesses such as the Realme 12 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India

Oppo F25 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available on March 5 on Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO stores.

Oppo's latest mid-range smartphone can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 through credit and debit cards from HDFC, ICICI, and SBI banks.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch flexible Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1100 nits.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphical duties. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (no OIS support), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 32MP camera on the front that takes care of all your needs for selfies and video calls.

The camera app supports multiple camera modes like portrait mode, night mode, Extra HD mode, panorama, slow motion, dual-view video, sticker, text scanner, and Google Lens.

Interestingly, the smartphone can record 4K video at 30 fps from both the rear and front cameras, while some stabilization is offered at 1080p at 60 fps.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with a 67W SuperVOOC charger. Additionally, the phone runs Color OS 14, based on the latest Android 14 operating system.