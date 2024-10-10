OPPO Find X8 Series: Powered by MediaTek's Latest

On Wednesday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer stated that the Oppo Find X8 series, which will use the most recent MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, will ship later this month. The new MediaTek processor, which replaces the Dimensity 9300, was revealed earlier today. In India, every Find X8 series model will be accessible. This comprises the Find X8 Ultra (codenamed Konka), the Find X8 Pro (codenamed Yala), and the Find X8 (codenamed Milkyway). Since the BIS has already certified the Find X8 and X8 Pro, their releases are quickly approaching. With the Find X8 series, OPPO appears to be returning to the Indian luxury market. OPPO will benefit significantly from the Find X8's performance, and the Indian premium smartphone market may finally see some genuine competition. When the Find X8 Ultra debuts in the Indian market next year, expect it to cause a stir.

Release Date for the Oppo Find X8 Series Announced

Oppo declared on its official Weibo account that the Find X8 series of smartphones will go on sale in China on 24 October. The new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC has been confirmed to power the next series. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm technology, features three Cortex-X4 and four Cortex-A720 cores and a performance core with a maximum frequency of 3.62GHz. Compared to MediaTek's Dimensity 9300, the flagship chipset provides 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance. According to reports, it uses 40% less power than its predecessor.

The base Find X8 and Find X8 Ultra, the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra replacements, respectively, are considered part of the range, even though Oppo has only specified the Oppo Find X8 series. According to previous leaks, the Oppo Find X8 will have a 6.5-inch 1.5K screen made by BOE. It might have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor at the centre of a triple back camera arrangement. With 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capability, it can hold a 5,700mAh battery.

We currently have limited information about the Find X8 Ultra. According to earlier rumours, the smartphone will still include two periscope cameras and a larger battery in a smaller chassis. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is anticipated to have a micro-curved flat display that is either 6.7 or 6.8 inches. Up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage are reportedly included.