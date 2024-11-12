OPPO Find X8 Series with Slim Periscope Camera and ColorOS 15, launching on Nov 21

OPPO, the leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Find X8 series on November 21, introducing the flagship models to global markets. The company has scheduled a special in-person event in Bali, Indonesia, where it will officially unveil the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones. Following the global launch, these devices are expected to be made available in India and other markets.

Advertisment

In addition to the smartphone launch, OPPO will also showcase the global version of ColorOS 15, its latest Android 15-based user interface, which was initially unveiled in China alongside the Find X8 series. This updated version of ColorOS brings several exciting enhancements and features, making it an important aspect of the upcoming release.

OPPO Find X8 Series: What to Expect

With the global launch announcement, OPPO has shared key details about the specifications of both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The standard Find X8 model features a slim periscope zoom camera, offering a sleek yet robust design that measures just 7.85mm in thickness and weighs 193g.

Advertisment

The device boasts a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with narrow, symmetrical bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. The Find X8 will be available in two colors: Star Grey and Space Black, both with a fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro ups the ante with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring quad-curved glass on both the front and back. This model will also debut the dual-periscope telephoto camera for the first time in global markets, setting it apart from other flagship smartphones.

Both models are equipped with a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad, ensuring top-tier photography capabilities. Additionally, OPPO has incorporated advanced features like AI Telescope Zoom technology, which enhances zoom capabilities beyond 10x through software optimization. In terms of battery life, both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are powered by large silicon-carbon batteries, with the Find X8 offering a 5630mAh battery and the Find X8 Pro featuring a slightly larger 5910mAh battery, ensuring extended usage throughout the day.

Advertisment

ColorOS 15: What's New in the Latest Update

OPPO's ColorOS 15, which was initially launched in China last month, introduces a range of exciting features aimed at improving both the aesthetic and functional experience. The new UI includes sleek animations, smoother transitions, and a reimagined lock screen with dynamic 3D effects. One of the standout features of ColorOS 15 is the “Direct Fluid Cloud” bar, which functions similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island. This feature expands from the camera cutout to display essential information such as timers or recording statuses, adding a more interactive and visually engaging element to the user interface.

A major highlight of ColorOS 15 is the introduction of “Super Xiaobu,” OPPO’s new virtual assistant, which offers system-level interactions similar to Siri. This assistant features a glowing border and provides enhanced voice and gesture controls.

Advertisment

Additionally, ColorOS 15 brings several AI-powered features, such as the “One Circle Question” for quick, intuitive queries, and “Photo Q&A” for performing visual searches directly from photos. Other notable tools include features to enhance image resolution, remove blur, and correct reflections, making photography and image editing easier and more efficient.

ColorOS 15 also adds an AirDrop-like file-sharing feature, improved split-screen multitasking, and redesigned Quick Settings, providing users with more flexibility and efficiency in their daily interactions. The global version of ColorOS 15 is expected to closely mirror the features seen in the Chinese version, ensuring that international users get access to the same cutting-edge technologies.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Expected Specifications

Advertisment

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Advertisment

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear Cameras: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait + 50MP telephoto (6x zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Advertisment

Battery: 5910mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

OPPO Find X8: Expected Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear Cameras: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5630mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15