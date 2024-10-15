Oppo Find X8 launching with similar iPhone 16 Camera Control button

Oppo is gearing up to release its Find X8 series, introducing a new feature that closely mirrors Apple’s recent innovation. The Find X8 will include a pressure-sensitive camera shutter button, similar to the iPhone 16’s “Camera Control” feature.

This was revealed by Oppo’s Zhou Yibao in a Weibo post, where a video demonstrated how the feature works, as initially reported by Android Authority.

This pressure-sensitive strip on the side of the device mimics a physical button, allowing users to double-tap to instantly open the camera app, and then press again to capture a photo. Additionally, users can swipe on this strip to zoom in or out while taking pictures, offering an intuitive, button-free interaction.

Does the camera control button become a big thing among smartphones?

Though this may sound identical to Apple’s “Camera Control” feature on the iPhone 16, where a single press opens the camera and similar swipe gestures control zoom, Oppo likely had this in development for some time. The similarity is notable, but it doesn’t mean Oppo is imitating Apple’s design. Rather, it’s likely that both companies were working on these concepts independently for a while before launching them to the public.

A standout advantage of Oppo’s implementation is its functionality even in challenging conditions, like underwater. The pressure-sensitive shutter and swiping feature remain operational when the screen itself may not be responsive, adding a layer of versatility for users in extreme scenarios.

The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch later this month, with a global rollout anticipated early next year. Alongside this innovative camera feature, the phone is expected to offer updated camera systems and a refreshed design, building upon the foundation laid by the Find X7 Ultra.

With these enhancements, Oppo is positioning itself to remain competitive in the high-end smartphone market, directly contending with other flagship devices, including Apple’s latest iPhones.