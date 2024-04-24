Oppo K12 Sleek Design Leaks

Oppo K12 will be released in China soon. The business has disclosed the model's launch date, design, colour options, and significant features. The future phone is slated to succeed the Oppo K11 5G, which debuted in July 2023. The Oppo K12 is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, which recently debuted in India. The design and confirmed specifications of the next handset appear to support these assertions.

Oppo K12: Release Date

Oppo said in a Weibo post that the Oppo K12 will be released in China on 24 April at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The design displayed in the poster appears to be comparable to the OnePlus Nord CE 4. The upper left corner of the back panel houses an oval camera module with dual cameras and an LED flash placed vertically. Pre-reservations for the handset are presently available on the Oppo China shop website.

Oppo K12: Colour Options

In an earlier article, the company revealed that the Oppo K12 would be available in two colours: Qingyun and Starry Night. These resemble the OnePlus Nord CE 4's Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways.

Oppo K12: Specifications

The Oppo K12 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Oppo K12 model will also include a 5,500mAh battery capable of 100W wired fast charging. The CPU, battery, and charging specifications are comparable to India's OnePlus Nord CE 4.

The Oppo K12 is said to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary back camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor. The Oppo K12 phone is rumoured to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 grade for dust and splash resistance.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 was introduced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB edition, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999.