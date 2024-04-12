Oppo & OnePlus Partner with Google for Gemini 1.0 Ultra

Attention, OPPO and OnePlus enthusiasts! Prepare for a significant AI boost on your cell phones. The firms have announced a collaboration with Google to include the powerful Gemini 1.0 Ultra big language model in future products. This represents a huge increase in on-device AI capabilities for both businesses.

Previously, services such as AI picture editing and news summarising may have needed an online connection. However, with Gemini 1.0 Ultra, these functionalities, and maybe many more, will be executed directly on your smartphone. This leads to quicker speed, increased privacy (since your data remains on the device), and maybe even greater usefulness when offline. While particular functions have not yet been released, expect functionalities such as summarising news articles and audio recordings, producing AI-driven social media content generators, and maybe even more sophisticated camera features powered by AI. This cooperation puts OPPO and OnePlus at the forefront of on-device AI experiences, giving customers a preview of the future on their smartphones.

Notably, OnePlus and Oppo had already introduced generative AI models in China, which were embedded into smartphones such as the Oppo Find X7 and OnePlus 12. Oppo and OnePlus said in a joint press release that they are collaborating with Google to integrate cloud AI into their following devices, allowing customers to use AI for activities such as summarising news articles, creating music, and creating social media material. Without going into further detail, the firms stated that they are collaborating with various partners to provide "groundbreaking AI experiences" to their consumers.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, stated on the partnership with Google, "Generative AI is a revolutionary technology, and I believe OPPO and OnePlus are perfectly positioned to bring the benefits of AI to users all over the world." We are excited to expand the breadth of mobile AI advancements by cooperating with Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones and building collaborations with other industry pioneers for a range of AI experiences."

OnePlus devices start getting AI eraser update:

Premium OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, have recently received an update for the AI Eraser function. This feature allows users to use the Gallery app to eliminate undesired elements from photographs. The new feature is driven by OnePlus and Oppo's proprietary AndresGPT LLM, which analyses the specified region and generates a substitute backdrop.

OnePlus has revealed that AI Eraser will be available on most newly introduced smartphones, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Open, and last year's flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11.