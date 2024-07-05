Oppo Reno 12 & 12 Pro Launching in India on 12 July: Sleek & Stylish

Later this month, Oppo plans to introduce the Oppo Reno 12 5G series in India. The Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G are part of the series. These phones were first introduced in China in May, and last month, they were made available everywhere. Oppo has now revealed the precise launch date for the Indian market in addition to the devices' primary characteristics and available colours. Furthermore, the business has teased the Reno 12 series' design, which has fans and tech enthusiasts buzzing. The Oppo Reno 11 5G series, which made its national debut in January, will be replaced by these new models. It is expected to deliver improved performance and cutting-edge features that uphold Oppo's reputation for producing elegant and potent smartphones.

The release date, design, and colour options for the Oppo Reno 12 & 12 Pro 5G in India confirmed.

The eagerly awaited Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will formally launch in India on 12 July at noon IST. The Indian smartphone market will soon have exciting new options thanks to this introduction, and both models should have excellent specifications. The phones will be accessible in the nation through Flipkart and the Oppo India website, the company has already revealed. The Oppo Reno 12 5G series phones in India share the same design as their international and Chinese counterparts. The upper left corner contains a slightly elevated rectangular module that houses the triple rear camera modules placed vertically. Shiny finishes are also seen on the handsets. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold hues, while the standard Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available in three colour options: Astro Silver, Matte Brown, and Sunset Peach.

Features of the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series smartphones in India will have 6.7-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED displays, including a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Gorilla Glass 7i will be included in the base version, while Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection will be included in the Pro version.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset that supports AI-backed functions like AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0, the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available in India. Each will have a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with an 80W SuperVOOC source. The Oppo Reno 12 5G series will include two phones: an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Pro variant will sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera, while the 32-megapixel front camera on the standard model will be available. Oppo Reno 12 5G phones have 1P65-rated dust and splash resistance constructions and will use Oppo's AI LinkBoost technology.