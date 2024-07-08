Oppo Reno 12 Series: OPPO's First Smartphone with AI Loaded Features

Oppo is set to launch the Reno 12 series in India on July 12, featuring their inaugural wave of mobile AI capabilities. This series includes two similar models, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, which differ in their configurations and imaging systems. Both models will come equipped with AI-driven media editing tools and features like AI text generation and summarization. Here's an overview of the OPPO Reno 12 series:

Advertisment

OPPO Reno 12 Series: Launch Details & Features

Display and Build

Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will have 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, with slight curves on all sides. This protective glass will also be present on the back cover.

Advertisment

The smartphones will feature die-cast aluminum alloy frames and carry an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. They will house 5,000 mAh batteries with 80W wired charging support.

Imaging and AI Capabilities

The series will offer AI-powered imaging features such as blink detection, automatic frame adjustment, and background replacement. Other AI functionalities include audio transcription, summarization, and document scanning, which can solve math problems.

Advertisment

OPPO Reno 12 Series: AI Features

Media Editing Tools

The Reno 12 series introduces OPPO's AI-driven media editing tools like “AI Best Face,” which enhances facial features, and “AI Eraser 2.0,” which provides up to 98% accuracy in image recognition for removing distractions. Another feature, “AI Clear Face,” reduces distortions in group shots, enhancing clarity for up to 10 people.

Advertisment

Text and Connectivity

The smartphones will offer AI-based text generation and summarization across various apps, including “AI Recording” for voice transcription and summarizing long-form text from the web. The “AI Writer” feature will act as a writing assistant.

In connectivity, the series will feature “AI LinkBoost,” which improves network connectivity in areas with weak signals, and “AI Clear Voice,” which eliminates background noise during phone calls in noisy environments.

Advertisment

Oppo Reno 12 series Specifications