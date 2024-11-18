Oppo Reno 13: Just a Look-Alike of iPhone 12, or Does It Offer More?

With major improvements and features that have been compared to Apple's iPhone 12, the Oppo Reno 13 series is about to arrive. Two models, the Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro, are rumoured to be part of the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 series. There are rumours that it may be introduced later this month in China. More photos have now appeared on social media. These suggest strikingly resembling the original iPhone 12, particularly the back camera module and comparable flat edges. Here is a thorough rundown of the series, including how it resembles the iPhone 12 and the brand strategy that led to these design decisions.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to launch in China on 25 November 2024, with an India release anticipated in January 2025. This series will include at least two models: the Oppo Reno 13 and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro.

Key Specifications of the Oppo Reno 13 Series:

Display: The Reno 13 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a high-quality viewing experience.

Processor: It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, enhancing performance and efficiency.

Camera System: The Pro model will likely include a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, along with a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging: A significant upgrade includes a 5,900mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Software: Both models will run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, featuring improved user interface elements.

Similarities to iPhone 12

Early rumours claim that the overall design and glass-finished back of the Oppo Reno 13 are similar to those of the iPhone 12. This resemblance may be intentional since Oppo wants to draw in clients who like Apple devices' designs. The use of high-end materials like glass and aluminium frames in the Reno 13 series is a reflection of Apple's approach, which strives to provide a high-end feel at potentially cheaper prices.

Comparing Features with the iPhone 12

Despite the apparent resemblance, not all of the iPhone 12's features will be replicated by the Oppo Reno 13 series:

Apple's A14 Bionic CPU, renowned for its outstanding performance in AI and gaming applications, is a highlight of the iPhone 12. Although both cameras have high-resolution sensors, Apple's computational photography skills might be superior to that of the Oppo device. Software ecosystems are very different, and iOS offers a different user experience than Android.

By using elements of powerful flagship phones like the iPhone 12, Oppo's design approach utilises market positioning. For clients seeking a high-end appearance at a more reasonable cost, it provides premium aesthetics. By appealing to consumers who appreciate the iPhone's design but are put off by its price, Oppo can draw in a fashionable customer who places equal importance on looks and usefulness. This combination of affordability and design offers Oppo a competitive edge in the highly competitive smartphone market, allowing the company to establish a niche and gain market share in the mid-range and budget segments. With design cues from the iPhone 12, the Oppo Reno 13 series is set to provide notable improvements over its predecessor. Oppo intends to appeal to customers looking for high-end design at more affordable costs. Although it might have some superficial similarities to Apple's flagship, its hardware and software capabilities are nonetheless different.