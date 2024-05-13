OUKITEL C38 Smartphone with 6GB RAM and 256GB Storage

The OUKITEL C38 smartphone is an exciting addition to this top manufacturer's remarkable lineup of durable mobile phones. The OUKITEL C38, an entry-level device, appeals to customers looking for a dependable and tough smartphone without going over budget. OUKITEL has always been associated with affordability, dependability, and longevity. The OUKITEL C38 smartphone is now being added to this leading manufacturer of tough mobile phones' entry-level phone portfolio. The brand advances with OUKITEL C38 in both functional and aesthetically pleasing design.

Advertisment

Display: OUKITEL C38 smartphone

Size: 6.6 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels (FHD+)

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

The OUKITEL C38's unique characteristic is its back design, which combines traditional aesthetics with fashionable features seamlessly. With its smooth contours and ceramic-like texture, the gadget is modelled after traditional Chinese ink-wash painting. The smartphone's distinctive design radiates elegance and gives it a lively, youthful feel. Its allure is further enhanced by the addition of a fascinating mint green colour option that perfectly captures the charm of spring and the coolness of summer.

Advertisment

The OUKITEL C38 maintains convenience without sacrificing style or elegance. It has a highly portable experience with a smooth and pleasant grip, weighing only 200g and 8.8mm thick. The advantage of a sizable 6.6-inch 2K display is that it is available to users without sacrificing handling. Another feature of the OUKITEL C38 is its durability. Users can feel secure knowing that their screen will resist everyday wear and tear thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Memory: OUKITEL C38 smartphone

RAM: 6GB (expandable up to 24GB with virtual RAM technology)

Storage: 256GB

Advertisment

Beneath the engine, the OUKITEL C38 is quite powerful. With 256GB of ROM that can be expanded to 1TB and 6GB of RAM that can be expanded to 24GB, users can safely save their digital files, including music and pictures, without worrying about running out of space.

Battery: OUKITEL C38 smartphone

Capacity: 5150mAh

Charging: 18W fast charging

Advertisment

With a 5150mAh battery, the smartphone can be used continuously for almost a month in standby mode and 26 hours of nonstop audio playback. Because of the octa-core MediaTek processor, which guarantees outstanding responsiveness and seamless multitasking, performance is also maintained.

Camera: OUKITEL C38 smartphone

Rear:Main sensor: 48MP (SONY IMX582)

Depth sensor: 0.3MP (GalaxyCore GC032A)

Macro sensor: 2MP (GalaxyCore GC02M1)

Front: 32MP (Samsung S5KGD1)

Advertisment

Photography fans will love the OUKITEL C38's triple camera configuration. While the 32MP Samsung sensor on the front allows for incredibly clear selfies, the 48MP Sony primary sensor produces photographs with exceptional clarity.

OUKITEL C38 smartphone Price: Rs.12,500

OUKITEL has prioritised pricing in addition to style and features. At a mere $149.99, the OUKITEL C38 is a tempting alternative for consumers on a tight budget, as it comes with a 35% reduction from its initial $229.99 price.

Advertisment

The OUKITEL C38 smartphone, combining affordability, style, and utility into a single elegant design, will be formally offered for sale via the OUKITEL Official Store starting 8 May.

Other Features: OUKITEL C38 smartphone

Fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM (Nano)

Android 13

Colour: Green

The fingerprint sensor is one noteworthy addition; it offers quick and safe authentication for unlocking the device and tapping to access private data. Additionally, the OUKITEL C38 has two SIM card slots that accept Nano SIM cards, allowing users to manage several phone numbers or utilise various network plans efficiently. Utilising the most recent version of Android 13, the OUKITEL C38 guarantees a seamless and simple user interface, providing users access to the newest features, security updates, and performance improvements. In addition, the smartphone comes in a chic green colour option that gives its tough appearance a little flare and individuality. The OUKITEL C38 offers a comprehensive and adaptable mobile experience with these extra capabilities, satisfying the demands of contemporary smartphone users.