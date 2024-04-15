Pixel 8a Design & Color Leaks

Are you ready to bring some colour to your digital world? Prepare to upgrade your smartphone experience with various brilliant colour options that will captivate your senses and represent your style. From sleek and subtle tones to bright and colourful hues, the most recent smartphone models provide a kaleidoscope of options to suit every style and inclination.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8a: Battery and Leaks

The Google Pixel 8a, the successor to last year's Pixel 7a, will supposedly be unveiled at Google I/O 2024. Ahead of the release of the rumoured smartphone, which is supposed to be a cheaper variant of the Pixel 8, Android Headlines has shared 360-degree photos of all four colour possibilities for the impending Pixel 8a mobile. According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 8a would include a 4,500mAh battery and operate on the company's Tensor G3 processor.

Advertisment

While the company has yet to disclose the speculated Pixel 8a, there have been various leaks about the device's design and hardware characteristics. According to the newspaper, the Pixel 8a will be available next month in four colour options: Bay (Blue), Mint (Green), Obsidian (Black), and Porcelain (White).

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8a: Colour Options

The photographs revealed by the newspaper show that the Pixel 8a will look remarkably similar to the Pixel 8 released last year. The latter came in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose colours, implying that the rumoured Pixel 8a would have at least two colour options like its more sophisticated sister. Earlier this week, a live picture of the Pixel 8a surfaced online, providing a decent look at what Google's next A-series Pixel phone would look like. According to the leaked image, the phone's rear panel will have a rear camera module similar to the Pixel 8 and a matte finish, in contrast to the Pixel 7a.

Advertisment

According to prior claims, the Pixel 8a might use Google's Tensor G3, the same technology that powers the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as 8GB of RAM. The phone is also believed to include a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Google Pixel 8a: Expected Camera Specifications

Advertisment

The Pixel 8a is expected to include the same camera combination as the Pixel 7a, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. It also claims to include a 5,000mAh battery and support for 27W wired fast charging. We should expect to learn more about the Pixel 8a before its projected appearance at Google I/O 2024, which begins on 14 May.

Soon you may dive into a world of limitless possibilities and unleash your imagination with the amazing colour palette available for smartphones. Whether you're a trendsetter, a fashionista, or simply a person who enjoys standing out from the crowd, there's never been a better moment to express yourself with your smartphone's bright palette. Allow your creativity to go wild and make a statement with your smartphone that is as vibrant and colourful as you are!