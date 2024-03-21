Pixel 8a Display Leaks

Google's Pixel 8a will be released at the annual I/O developer conference in May. We've already seen renders of the Pixel 7a successor, and further information about the device has appeared on the internet. The Pixel 8a is believed to have a faster refresh rate display than the earlier variant. It could be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is expected to include wireless charging and DisplayPort output.

Google will upgrade the Pixel 8a over the Pixel 7a.

Using an inside source, Android Authority reports that Google will upgrade the Pixel 8a over the Pixel 7a. The future model will apparently include a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness, which matches the higher-end Pixel 8. The 120Hz refresh rate would significantly boost the Pixel 7a's 90Hz screen.

The Tensor G3 processor will power pixel 8a.

According to the rumour, the Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 processor, just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The chipset could be slightly different from the Pixel 8 series. The conventional G3 employs FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging). However, the Pixel 8a's G3 is said to use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package).

The Pixel 8a is expected to include the same camera arrangement as the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 8a is expected to include the same camera arrangement as the Pixel 7a, which consists of a 64 megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13 megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel front camera. It could also support DisplayPort output.

Pixel 8a is expected to launch in more countries.

Google is making the new phone available in more countries this time. The Pixel 7a is presently available in 21 countries, including India, and the Pixel 8a is expected to launch in more countries such as the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The Pixel 8a will be announced on 14 May at Google's I/O event.