Pixel 8a Price Leaks Before Google I/O

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to be released by the company at its yearly Google I/O 2024 event next month. Over the previous several weeks, leaks about the smartphone's specifications have surfaced. Online sightings of the rumoured Pixel 8a price indicate consumers may need more money to buy Google's most reasonably priced Pixel 8-series smartphone this year. Some AI-related (artificial intelligence) capabilities are also anticipated for the Pixel 7a's successor.

Price of Google Pixel 8a (rumoured)

According to PassionateGeekz, the Pixel 8a will cost CAD 708.99 (about Rs. 42,830) in Canada, where a shop has listed the phone for the 128GB storage capacity, and CAD 792.99 (about Rs. 47,900) for the 256GB variant. The press still needs to identify the Canadian store that needs both Pixel 8a models.

As per the report, the anticipated price range for the Pixel 8a in India is expected to be between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. It's worth recalling that Google unveiled the Pixel 7a in May 2023, offering a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at a price of Rs. 43,999. With the Pixel 8a, Google appears to be adjusting the pricing slightly upward, reflecting potential enhancements or new features introduced in the latest model. Despite the anticipated price increase, the Pixel 8a is poised to offer consumers a compelling blend of performance, features, and value, continuing Google's tradition of delivering innovative smartphones to the Indian market.

The expected specifications of the Google Pixel 8a

The Tensor G3 chip, which drives the Pixel 8 series of smartphones and supports AI models on the device, is most likely what Google will include in the Pixel 8a. However, it still needs to be clarified if the Pixel 8a will have the same compatibility as the more costly Pixel 8a modes. A 6.1 inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz might be installed. Similar to the model from the previous year, 5G and 4G LTE connectivity are anticipated for the phone.

A 13 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64 megapixel primary camera are expected to be included in Pixel 8a's dual camera configuration. The smartphone's dimensions are reportedly 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94 mm, comparable to the Pixel 7a, its predecessor. This year's model is also anticipated to feature wireless charging and have an IP classification for dust and water resistance.