Pixel 9a Launch: What to expect from the smartphone in India?

Google is preparing to unveil the Pixel 9a, the next budget offering in its Pixel series. Although the firm has not yet announced an official launch date, rumors point to its coming as soon as this month. The Pixel 9a is poised to maintain a comparable price point with its previous sibling, the Pixel 8a. A complete design overhaul is also on the cards, in addition to performance, screen, and camera upgrades.

Pixel 9a Launch Date Details

Aimed for a launch on March 19, the phone is likely to start selling from March 26 across various regions. The Pixel 9a should maintain the pricing of the Pixel 8a in the majority of markets. In the US, the 128GB model is likely to be priced at $499 (around Rs 50,200), while the 256GB model should have a price of $599 (around Rs 55,700).

For India, Google will most likely continue with the same pricing as that of the Pixel 8a, launched at Rs 52,999 (128GB) and Rs 59,999 (256GB). But there are rumors that the 256GB variant might witness a price increase, reaching up to Rs 64,000.

While in Dubai, the device will probably cost almost the same as in the USA or around AED 1,829 (128GB) and AED 2,199 (256GB).

Pixel 9a Expected Design

Leaked images and videos reveal a new look for the Pixel 9a. In contrast to past Pixel A-series smartphones, which have had a camera bar running horizontally, the Pixel 9a seems to follow a cleaner aesthetic with a built-in rear camera module. The matte-finish rear panel will feature a centre-aligned Google logo, while power and volume controls will stay on the right.

Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a will likely come with a 6.3-inch OLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

It is said to be fueled by Google's Tensor G4 chipset. The device is said to feature 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. The device will have an Android 15 operating system out of the box and will get seven years of software and security updates.

Pixel 9a Camera And Other Features

For photography, the Pixel 9a is said to feature a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is expected to house a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls.